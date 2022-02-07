Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 3 of Beijing Olympics

Canada struck gold for the first time on day 3 of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, China.

Here's a look at some of the 2022 Winter Games events you may have missed overnight on day 3 in Beijing.

Snowboard slopestyle

Canada's Max Parrot competes in the men's slopestyle final at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, in Zhangjiakou, China, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Quebec's Max Parrot captured Canada's first gold medal of the 2022 Games after stomping a best run of 90.96 points while Mark McMorris, of Regina, captured bronze with a score of 88.53. China's Su Yiming took home silver with 88.70.

Hockey

Canada's forward Sarah Nurse scores the first goal on Russian Olympic Committee goalkeeper Darya Gredzen during first period women's ice hockey action at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The round-robin women's hockey match between Canada and Russia was delayed for over an hour due to an apparent issue with COVID-19 protocols.



Both teams participated in the warmup, but when the Russians returned to the ice for player introductions, the Canadians remained in their dressing room.



After circling the ice and sitting on the bench for 40 minutes, the Russians returned to their dressing room.



"Russia's results from this morning weren't back in yet," said forward Natalie Spooner following the game. "I know in the past few days they've had a few positives and we just wanted to make sure their results came back and we were safe to play."



After about an hour, players from both countries and on-ice officials stepped onto the ice at Wukesong Sports Centre wearing KN95 masks under their masks.



Team Canada wore masks for the entire game but the Russians and refs removed theirs for the third period.



Canada went on to win 6-1.



Curling

Canada's John Morris weeps a rock for Rachel Homan during the mixed doubles curling match against the Czech Republic at the Beijing Winter Olympics Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

It was an early exit for Canada in the mixed curling doubles after John Morris and Rachel Homan dropped an 8-7 decision to Italy, preventing them from qualifying for the playoffs. Canada was bounced from the tourney with a round-robin record of 5-4.

Skiing

Swiss skier Beat Feuz makes a jump in the men's downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Canada's Jack Crawford just missed the podium in the men's downhill finishing fourth in one minute 42.92 seconds, 0.07 seconds behind Austria's Matthias Mayer. Swiss skier Beat Feuz won gold while Johan Clarey of France grabbed the silver.

Speedskating

Canada's Maddison Pearman competes in the women's speedskating 1,500m at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Canada's Maddison Pearman finished 24th in the women's 1500-metre long-track speedskating event with a time of 1:59.89 while teammate Ivanie Blondin finished 13th in a time of 1:56.49.