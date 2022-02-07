Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 3 of Beijing Olympics

Canada's Max Parrot celebrates his gold medal with bronze medalist and teammate Mark McMorris following the men's slopestyle final at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Canada's Max Parrot celebrates his gold medal with bronze medalist and teammate Mark McMorris following the men's slopestyle final at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

MORE SPORTS NEWS