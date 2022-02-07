Max Parrot captures Canada's 1st gold at Beijing Olympics, Mark McMorris bronze in slopestyle

Canada's Maxence Parrot captured Canada's first gold medal at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing with a top performance in snowboarding slopestyle while Mark McMorris captured bronze on Monday.

Parrot claimed top of the podium with a best run of 90.96 points while McMorris took third spot with 88.53. China's Su Yiming took home silver with 88.70.

Parrot stomped his winning score during his second of three runs at Genting Snow Park while McMorris secured bronze on his third and final run.

Parrot, from Bromont, Que., took home a silver medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea.

Regina's McMorris also took home bronze at the 2018 Winter Games.

Sebastien Toutant of L'Assomption, Que., finished Monday's competition in ninth with a score of 54.00.

Parrot's road to Beijing was sidetracked in 2019 following a diagnosis of Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Canada now has four medals on day three of the Winter Games in Beijing.