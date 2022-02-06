Canada tops Russia after refusing to take the ice over COVID-19 results

Canada's Sarah Nurse celebrates with Brianne Jenner after scoring a goal against Russian Olympic Committee during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Canada's Sarah Nurse celebrates with Brianne Jenner after scoring a goal against Russian Olympic Committee during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

MORE SPORTS NEWS