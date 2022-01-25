Herdman draws on players from clubs in 11 countries for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Canada head soccer coach John Herdman salutes the crowd as he leaves the pitch following a 1-1 draw against the United States in a World Cup soccer qualifier on Sept. 5, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Canada head soccer coach John Herdman salutes the crowd as he leaves the pitch following a 1-1 draw against the United States in a World Cup soccer qualifier on Sept. 5, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MORE SPORTS NEWS