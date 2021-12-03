Grizzlies throttle Thunder by NBA-record 73-point margin

The final score of an NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Memphis Grizzlies, on Dec. 2, 2021. (Brandon Dill / AP) The final score of an NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Memphis Grizzlies, on Dec. 2, 2021. (Brandon Dill / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS