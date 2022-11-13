Former MMA fighter Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson dies at 38

Anthony Johnson kicks Daniel Cormier during their light heavyweight title bout at UFC 187, May 23, 2015, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Anthony Johnson kicks Daniel Cormier during their light heavyweight title bout at UFC 187, May 23, 2015, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

MORE SPORTS NEWS