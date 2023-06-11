Ferrari topples Toyota in return to 24 Hours of Le Mans after 50-year absence

Ferrari AF Corse car driven by Antonio Giovinazzi and Alessandro Pier Guidi from Italy and James Calado from Britain races during the 24-hour Le Mans endurance race in Le Mans, western France, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzales) Ferrari AF Corse car driven by Antonio Giovinazzi and Alessandro Pier Guidi from Italy and James Calado from Britain races during the 24-hour Le Mans endurance race in Le Mans, western France, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzales)

MORE SPORTS NEWS