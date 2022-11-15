Explainer: Qatar's role in diplomacy ahead of 2022 World Cup

A Qatari man walks in front of a billboard showing an illustration of the upcoming Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup mascot "La'eeb", in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Final preparations are being made for the soccer World Cup which starts on Nov. 20 when Qatar face Ecuador. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) A Qatari man walks in front of a billboard showing an illustration of the upcoming Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup mascot "La'eeb", in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Final preparations are being made for the soccer World Cup which starts on Nov. 20 when Qatar face Ecuador. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

MORE SPORTS NEWS