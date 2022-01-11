Don Sutherin, 4-time Grey Cup champ and Canadian Football Hall of Famer, dead at 85

Hamilton Tiger-Cats tackle Mike Philbrick (left) chats with defensive co-ordinator Don Sutherin at the team's media luncheon in Vancouver, Thursday, Nov. 25, 1999. (CP PHOTO/Ryan Remiorz) Hamilton Tiger-Cats tackle Mike Philbrick (left) chats with defensive co-ordinator Don Sutherin at the team's media luncheon in Vancouver, Thursday, Nov. 25, 1999. (CP PHOTO/Ryan Remiorz)

MORE SPORTS NEWS