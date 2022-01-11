Don Sutherin, 4-time Grey Cup champ and Canadian Football Hall of Famer, dead at 85

Don Sutherin, who led Ohio State to a national championship before winning seven Grey Cup titles over a Hall of Fame career as a CFL player and coach, has died. He was 85.

The cause of death wasn't immediately known. Sutherin passed away in hospital in Canton, Ohio.

Sutherin's daughter, Rebecca, confirmed her father's death Tuesday.

"I was actually in the hospital with him Sunday and an ad appeared on TV and he said, 'I know that guy,"' Rebecca said. "I looked up and he said, 'That's Doug Flutie.

"Of course, Dad coached in Calgary when Doug was there and then in Hamilton with Darren (Flutie's younger brother, who was a receiver) was there (in Hamilton). We have some wonderful memories. I watched the Grey Cup with him (last month) and Mike O'Shea and Orlondo Steinauer were two guys he coached in Hamilton."

O'Shea and Steinauer are both now CFL head coaches with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, respectively. Winnipeg won a second straight Grey Cup title with a 33-24 win over the Ticats at Tim Hortons Field on Dec. 12.

It's been a tough couple of months for Ticats fans. In November, legendary defensive lineman Angelo Mosca passed away at the age of 84 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.

Sutherin played collegiately at Ohio State and kicked the game-winning, 34-yard field goal in the 1958 Rose Bowl that gave the Buckeyes a 10-7 victory over Oregon.

Ohio State (8-1) finished ranked No. 1 in the UPI coaches poll while Auburn, which was ineligible for a bowl because it was on probation, finished atop the The Associated Press media poll.

Sutherin, a five-foot-10, 193-pound defensive back and kicker, returned to Canada, playing for Hamilton (1960-1966), Ottawa (1967-69) and Toronto (1970). He appeared in eight Grey Cup games, winning four.

Sutherin accumulated 714 career points and 58 interceptions. He also appeared in 22 playoff games, scoring 123 points and 12 interceptions for 147 yards.

He was the East Division's scoring leader in 1961 (69 points), 1964 (94 points), 1965 (82 points) and 1968 (112 points).

After retiring as a player, Sutherin went on to serve as a CFL assistant coach with Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary and Hamilton. He served as Ticats head coach from 1994 until 1997 and remained with the club as an assistant until 2002. He added three more Grey Cup titles as a coach.

Sutherin was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1992 and added to the Ticats Wall of Honour on Oct. 24, 2008.

"My dad loved being in Canada, it was a wonderful experience for him," Rebecca said. "He got to play and coach with a lot of wonderful people.

"One thing I think people don't recognize about my dad is not only was he a wonderful football player and coach but he was a wonderful father and husband and a very good friend and very caring."

Sutherin is survived by his wife, Nancy, and their four daughters.

"My dad did not want to have a funeral," Rebecca said. "We're going to have a very small funeral as a family sometime."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2022.