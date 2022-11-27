Day 8 at World Cup 2022: Spain faces Germany; Canada eliminated; Morocco stuns Belgium; Costa Rica edges Japan

Welcome to Day 8 coverage of the FIFA World Cup. This is your home for match reports, the latest injury and squad updates, as well as match start times.

Croatia's resounding 4-1 victory over Canada eliminated John Herdman's men from the competition. Next up is Spain against Germany.

Earlier, Morocco earned a 2-0 win over Belgium after Costa Rica edged past Japan 1-0.

Saturday’s play saw Lionel Messi lead Argentina to a crucial 2-0 victory over Mexico.

France became the first team to clinch a spot in the Round of 16, while both Poland and Australia staved off elimination against Saudi Arabia and Tunisia, respectively.

SPAIN VS. GERMANY

The biggest clash of the day sees heavyweights Spain and Germany go head-to-head in Group E.

Sitting bottom of the group, Die Mannschaft faces an uphill task to keep its World Cup dream alive against Spain, with the team fresh off a 7-0 victory over Costa Rica.

Here is who will hit the pitch for both sides.

SPAIN XI: Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Rodrigo, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo

GERMANY XI: Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, David Raum, Thilo Kehrer, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Niklas Sule, Ilkay Gundogan

CANADA VS. CROATIA

Full match report

Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first goal at a men's World Cup in just the second minute but Croatia hit back resoundingly for a 4-1 victory.

Andrej Kramaric equalized in the 36th minute and Marko Livaja gave Croatia the lead in the 44th minute. Kramaric added another for the third and Lovro Majer wrapped up the scoring with a 94th-minute tap-in.

After an exuberant start by Canada, Croatia steadily took control and were much better on the day.

As if anyone needs any extra motivation at a World Cup, Croatia found some through John Herdman's "We're going to go and F Croatia" comment shortly after Canada lost to Belgium.

Canada captain Atiba Hutchinson made his 100th appearance for the men's senior national team.

BELGIUM VS. MOROCCO

Full match report

Morocco put in a magnificent performance to beat Belgium 2-0.

Substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri caught Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois off guard with a direct free kick from a difficult angle to give Morocco a 1-0 lead.

Another substitute, Zakaria Aboukhlal, wrapped up the win with a precise finish in the 92nd minute.

Morocco now heads into its final group match against Canada on Thursday knowing a draw will be enough to advance to the Round of 16.

Belgium can still advance with a win in its final match against Croatia, but a draw will make goal difference a factor.

Regular Moroccan goalkeeper Bono was a late scratch while Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui was fit to start after picking up an injury in Morocco's opening match against Croatia.

JAPAN VS. COSTA RICA

Full match report

An 81st-minute winner from Keysher Fuller gave Costa Rica a 1-0 win over Japan.

This is a massive missed opportunity for the Japanese after beating Germany in their opening match.

Costa Rica now have some semblance of hope after getting drubbed 7-0 by Spain. The North American side will play Germany in its final match on Thursday.

LATEST NEWS

Canadian forward Tajon Buchanan, who currently plays for Belgium's Club Brugge, is reportedly garnering interest from Europe's top five leagues (England, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France).

LOOKING AHEAD

Spain vs. Germany at 1:45 p.m. on TSN

Day 9 concludes the second round of group phase matches and looks like this:

Cameroon vs. Serbia at 4:45 a.m. on TSN

South Korea vs. Ghana at 7:45 a.m. on TSN

Brazil vs. Switzerland at 10:45 a.m. on TSN

Portugal vs. Uruguay at 1:45 p.m. on TSN

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.