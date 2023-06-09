Celtics' Grant Williams undergoes hand surgery as he enters pivotal offseason

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams, right, passes the ball while defended by Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams, right, passes the ball while defended by Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

MORE SPORTS NEWS