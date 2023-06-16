Canadians dispatch Hungary to reach round of 16 at World Cup of Darts

Canada's Jeff (The Silencer) Smith of Hampton, N.B., is shown during Canada's 4-1 win over Hungary at the My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt, Germany in this Friday, June 16, 2023 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Jonas Hunold/PDC *MANDATORY CREDIT* Canada's Jeff (The Silencer) Smith of Hampton, N.B., is shown during Canada's 4-1 win over Hungary at the My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt, Germany in this Friday, June 16, 2023 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Jonas Hunold/PDC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

MORE SPORTS NEWS