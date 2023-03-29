Canadian tennis star Andreescu out with torn ankle ligaments

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says she sustained two torn ligaments in her left ankle in a recent match at the Miami Open.

Andreescu provided an update on her status Wednesday on Twitter.

The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., was hurt Monday night in the second set of her fourth-round match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova.

She was moving across the baseline when she fell to the hardcourt and clutched her lower leg in pain. She was wheeled off the court a short time later.

Andreescu said she has already started rehab on the injury that will likely rule her out of Canada's Billie Jean King Cup tie against Belgium April 14-15 in Vancouver.

"It's tough to say how long it will take, but let's just say it could have been much worse," Andreescu said.

"I'm going to take it day by day and I am optimistic that with the right work, rehab and preparation, I'll be back on the court soon."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2023.