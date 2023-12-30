Canadian ski jumper Abigail Strate wins World Cup bronze
Canada's Abigail Strate won bronze on Saturday at a women's World Cup ski jumping competition.
The 22-year-old Calgarian scored 247.4 points over her two leaps, covering distances of 131.0 and 130.5 metres on the large hill.
"I'm a little bit in shock," Strate said. "It definitely hasn't sunk in yet but this is definitely a great way to end 2023 and the confidence boost I needed to transition into the New Year."
Slovenia's Nika Prevc won gold with 267.4 points and Norway's Eirin Maria Kvandal took silver with 254.5 points.
"I took some time off at Christmas and I knew my jumping was better this week," Strate said. "I went into training this morning and felt really good, but I wasn't expecting to be on the podium."
Alexandria Loutitt was 16th and Nicole Maurer, also a Calgary native, was 29th.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2023.
