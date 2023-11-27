Canada wins five medals on final day of Parapan Am Games in Santiago
Canada capped the Parapan American Games with five medals Sunday for a total of 52.
Canada's team of 135 athletes competing in 14 sports claimed nine gold, 15 silver and 28 bronze overall in Santiago, Chile.
The 52 medals ranked sixth among the 21 participating countries while the nine gold were eighth.
Brazil led all countries with 343 medals and 156 gold. The United States was second with 166 medals and 55 gold followed by Colombia, which earned 161 medals and 50 gold.
"Not only did we have much to celebrate on the field of play, this was also a superb showcase of the transformative impact sport can have in creating a more inclusive and accessible world," Canadian Paralympic Committee president Karen O'Neill said Sunday in a statement.
The women's goalball won gold to secure an early berth in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.
Montreal's Alison Levine, who was Canada's flag-bearer Sunday, and Iulian Ciobanu earned a Paralympic quota spot for Canada in boccia BC4 pairs as did para archer Kyle Tremblay of Deep River, Ont., with a bronze in men's compound.
"These Games were also an important step leading into next summer's Paralympic Games as we seek to best prepare our athletes, coaches, and staff and also provide the best experience possible," O'Neill said.
"As we look ahead to the next nine months leading into Paris, we have so many successes, learnings, and stories to build on from here as we seek to continue to elevate Paralympic sport and Paralympic athletes across Canada."
Canada also ranked sixth in total medals with 60, including 17 gold, four years ago at the 2019 Parapan Am Games in Lima, Peru.
Levine was named flag-bearer ahead of Sunday's closing ceremony.
She captured two gold medals to lead Canada's boccia team, which won six medals in Santiago.
"I never in a million years thought of this moment," said Levine. "I'm shocked. Everyone who has carried that flag has been selected for a reason, and to just feel like I was selected for a reason as well is so amazing. I'm truly honoured."
On Sunday, Alex Hayward of Quispamsis, N.B., raced to silver in the men's C1-3 road race for his fourth para-cycling medal of the Games. He also won two gold and a bronze.
Hayward was two seconds short of gold-medal winner Alejandro Perea of Colombia in the road race with a time of one hour, 18 minutes and three seconds. Fellow Colombian Esneider Munoz Marin took bronze.
"I think being so new to cycling, the road aspect of it is the biggest learning curve," said Hayward. "Given the situation and how it played out I'm pretty happy with how I finished.
"Alejandro's been doing this for a long time, so he sprinted me at the end."
William Roussy of Marie, Que., captured silver in the para badminton SL3 men's singles tournament.
The 20-year-old Roussy lost 11-21, 21-18, 21-15 in the final to defending champion Pedro de Vinatea of Peru. Gerson Jair Vargas Lostaunau, also of Peru, won bronze.
''I was expecting we would have long exchanges, so I knew it was important to warm up really well," said Roussy. `'Still, this result was a big step in my career. I hope at the next Games I can win the gold."
Canada won two other badminton medals Sunday as Bernard Lapointe of St-Leonard, Que., and Vancouver's Yuka Chokyu each took bronze.
Lapointe, 39, defeated Jose Chaves of Brazil 21-8,21-4 in 21 minutes to win the men's WH2 bronze-medal match. Jaime Nicolas Aranguiz Urrutia of Chile beat Brazil's Julio Cesar Godoy for gold.
"'I didn't sleep all night, I wanted that medal so bad," said Lapointe. `'I was in a great zone the whole game, I could feel I was on. I gave him no chances and the match went exactly as planned."
Chokyu, 56, needed just 20 minutes to beat American Amy Burnett 21-5, 21-5 and place third in women's wheelchair singles. Daniele Souza of Brazil defeated Jaquelin Karina Burgos Javier in the gold-medal match.
''I'm proud to get the bronze medal," said Chokyu. `'The level of the players, especially compared to 2019, is going up. Every country is working hard and we are going to have to keep up."
Nathan Clement of West Vancouver, B.C., claimed a para-cycling bronze in the mixed T1-2. American Dennis Dale Connors won gold and Juan Jose Betancourt of Colombia earned silver.
"It was a great measuring stick to see where I was at as a rider and as a cyclist," said Clement. "There's still so much room I need to grow and expand, but overall, seeing my power and feeling throughout the race and from the start of my cycling to where I am now, this was my strongest performance."
The para-cycling and track and field teams led Canada's medal charge with a dozen medals in each sport ahead of para-swimming with 10.
"The past nine days have truly been an outstanding display of athletic achievement and disability pride," said Canada's co-chef de mission Josh Vander Vies.
Clement, who also won gold in Santiago in para cycling's mixed T1-2, was formerly a para swimmer for Canada who won bronze at the 2015 Parapan Am Games in Toronto.
"Behind every performance is a unique journey, and this Games had no shortage of incredible stories to share about the power of sport," said co-chef Karolina Wisniewska.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel and Hamas look to extend ceasefire on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned
International mediators were pressing to extend a ceasefire in Gaza that has halted the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades but is set to expire after Monday, as Israel and Hamas prepared for a fourth exchange of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Police arrest suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near University of Vermont
Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of three young men of Palestinian descent who were attending a Thanksgiving holiday gathering near the University of Vermont campus Saturday evening.
What's Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2023? Hint: Be true to yourself
In an age of deepfakes and post-truth, as artificial intelligence rose and Elon Musk turned Twitter into X, the Merriam-Webster word of the year for 2023 is "authentic."
Poor Inuit housing 'direct result of colonialism': federal housing advocate
A federal housing advocate is accusing every level of government in Canada of failing to uphold the Inuit's right to housing -- and therefore denying their human rights.
Rescuers attempt manual digging to free 41 Indian workers trapped for over 2 weeks in tunnel
Authorities in India said on Monday they were set to begin manual digging of what they hoped was the final phase of rescuing the 41 construction workers trapped in a collapsed mountain tunnel in the country's north for over two weeks.
Court document claims Meta knowingly designed its platforms to hook kids, reports say
Facebook parent Meta Platforms deliberately engineered its social platforms to hook kids and knew -- but never disclosed -- it had received millions of complaints about underage users on Instagram but only disabled a fraction of those accounts, according to a newly unsealed legal complaint described in reports.
Air Transat's 2,100 flight attendants adopt strike mandate
The union representing 2,100 flight attendants at Air Transat says workers have voted to approve a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline.
Poland's president is to swear in a government expected to last no longer than 14 days
Poland's president is swearing in a government Monday expected to last no longer than 14 days, a tactical maneuver that allows the conservative Law and Justice party to hang onto power a bit longer -- and make more appointments to state bodies.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas begins, the federal government confirms there's no evidence of terrorism in the Rainbow Bridge vehicle blast, and Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Politics
-
Projected deficits in fall economic statement 'modest,' allows government to 'invest in Canadians': Freeland
Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland insists her government’s latest fall economic statement is in line with its 2015 election promise to run 'modest' deficits and 'invest in Canadians.'
-
Special interlocutor 'waiting' for MP bill criminalizing residential school denialism
Canada's justice minister is considering options raised by the independent adviser on unmarked graves, who says Indigenous leaders want Canada to move on criminalizing residential school denialism.
-
Exclusive
Exclusive India cooperating with U.S. investigation but not Canada's due to difference in evidence shared, high commissioner says
India’s high commissioner to Canada says his government is cooperating with an American investigation into an alleged thwarted assassination attempt, but not Canada’s investigation into the June killing of a Sikh leader in B.C., because of a disparity between the information both countries have shared in their probes.
Health
-
Official start of flu season will likely be declared this week: PHAC
Flu season is just around the corner, according to new data from the Public Health Agency of Canada’s FluWatch reprort.
-
One person dead, 63 confirmed cases in salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says one person has died after a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
-
China says a surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
A surge in respiratory illnesses across China that has drawn the attention of the World Health Organization is caused by the flu and other known pathogens and not by a novel virus, the country's health ministry said Sunday.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk visits Israel to meet top leaders as accusations of antisemitism on X grow
Elon Musk, who's been under fire over accusations of antisemitism flourishing on his social media platform X, paid a visit Monday to Israel, where he toured a kibbutz that was attacked last month by Hamas militants and was set to meet with top leaders.
-
Court document claims Meta knowingly designed its platforms to hook kids, reports say
Facebook parent Meta Platforms deliberately engineered its social platforms to hook kids and knew -- but never disclosed -- it had received millions of complaints about underage users on Instagram but only disabled a fraction of those accounts, according to a newly unsealed legal complaint described in reports.
-
November’s full beaver moon will shine bright this weekend
November’s full moon, known as the beaver moon, will shine bright in the night sky starting Sunday, offering a dazzling sight to behold.
Entertainment
-
'Hunger Games' feasts, 'Napoleon' conquers but 'Wish' doesn't come true at Thanksgiving box office
The Walt Disney Co.'s "Wish" had been expected to rule the Thanksgiving weekend box office, but moviegoers instead feasted on leftovers, as "The Hunger Games: Songbirds and Snakes" led ticket sales for the second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Marty Krofft, of producing pair that put 'H.R. Pufnstuf' and the Osmonds on TV, dies at 86
Marty Krofft, a TV producer known for imaginative children's shows such as "H.R. Pufnstuf" and primetime hits including "Donny & Marie" in the 1970s, has died in Los Angeles, his publicist said. Krofft was 86.
-
Winner of the Booker Prize for fiction set to be announced in London
The winner of the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction will be announced on Sunday. If bookmakers are right, the victorious writer will be named Paul.