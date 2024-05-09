Sports

    • Canada's Weir sets sights on solid showing at Canada's lone PGA Tour Champions event

    Mike Weir of Canada tees off on the tenth hole at the Canadian Open golf championship in Toronto on June 8, 2023. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press) Mike Weir of Canada tees off on the tenth hole at the Canadian Open golf championship in Toronto on June 8, 2023. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)
    Calgary -

    Although Canada’s lone PGA Tour Champions event will have a different name, the goal will still be the same for Mike Weir.

    Like he did during his three previous appearances at the Shaw Charity Classic, Weir will do his best to finish at the top of the leaderboard this August at the tournament — now called the Rogers Charity Classic — at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club.

    Weir had a ninth-place finish in 2021 before finishing well back of the leaders the past two years.

    “For me, I think I probably played a little bit too aggressively,” Weir said. “I think it’s got me into a little bit of trouble.

    "This year I’ve got to find a few more fairways and get the flatstick heated up a little more and hopefully make a few more putts.”

    Weir finished sixth at last week's Insperity Invitational near Houston, a tournament he won in 2021 for his lone senior circuit victory so far.

    The Canadian Golf Hall of Famer would like nothing more than to become the first Canadian to win a PGA Tour Champions tournament on home soil this summer.

    “Hopefully I’ll make a good run at it this year,” said Weir, who noted he’ll face stiff competition from fellow Canadian Stephen Ames, who has won twice this season. "He’s been playing some phenomenal golf, probably some of the best golf of his career.

    "It’s great to see.”

    Weir added that he was also happy to see Rogers Communications as the new title sponsor. The company made a $1-million donation to kick-start fundraising for this year's tournament.

    “Shaw obviously did such a great job for all those years,” said the 2003 Masters champion, who recently signed on as a Team Rogers athlete. “Now you have Rogers taking over and seeing it through and continuing on the great tradition that Shaw started."

    American Ken Duke won the tournament last year.

    "It’s been one of the premier events on (the) PGA Tour Champions (tour)," Weir said in a phone interview. "Players love coming up to play and it’s a great golf course. We really get some great fan support. The crowds really come out.”

    Weir will serve as captain of the International squad at the 2024 Presidents Cup at the Royal Montreal Golf Club in late September.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2024.

