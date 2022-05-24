Canada's Shapovalov upset by Denmark's Rune in first round of French Open

PARIS -

Canada's Denis Shapovalov has been bounced from the French Open.

The product of Richmond Hill, Ont., lost to Denmark's Holger Rune 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the Grand Slam tournament's first round.

Shapovalov was the 14th seed headed into the clay-court event and Rune was unseeded.

It was the first time the 23-year-old Shapovalov played the 19-year-old Rune, who is ranked 40th in the world.

Shapovalov had six aces to Rune's none in the match Tuesday, but the teenager was dominant in virtually all other categories.

Rune had a better win percentages on first and second serve, he took five of nine break points, and won 64 service points to Shapovalov's 46.

