Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski bounced from Citi Open

WASHINGTON -

Canadians Leylah Annie Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski have both been eliminated from the Citi Open.

Fernandez lost to Greece's Maria Sakkari 7-5, 6-2 in the Round of 16 of the women's singles tournament on Friday.

Dabrowski and Japanese partner Shuko Aoyama then lost to Chile's Alexa Guarachi and Romania's Monica Niculescu 6-3, 6-1 in the women's doubles semifinals.

Sakkari dominated Fernandez, from Laval, Que., in every facet of the match.

The fourth-seeded Sakkari had five aces to Fernandez's one.

She also won 75 per cent of her first serve points to the Canadian's 60.

It was the first match Fernandez and Sakkari had played in their WTA Tour careers.

Dabrowski, from Ottawa, and Aoyama struggled with four double faults to their opponents' two.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.