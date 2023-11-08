Canada's Einarson dumps South Korea's Ha at Grand Slam of Curling's Kioti National
Canada's Kerri Einarson defeated South Korea's Seungyoun Ha 7-1 on Wednesday morning at the Grand Slam of Curling's Kioti National.
Einarson and her team from Gimli, Man., needed only five ends to complete the victory at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.
In other early games, Ottawa's Rachel Homan posted a 7-1 win over Christina Black of Halifax and Sweden's Anna Hasselborg beat Winnipeg's Kaitlyn Lawes 6-3.
Sweden's Isabella Wrana needed an extra end to complete a 7-6 victory over Winnipeg's Kate Cameron.
Three more draws were scheduled for later in the day.
Play continues through Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.
