Sports

    • Canada's Einarson dumps South Korea's Ha at Grand Slam of Curling's Kioti National

    Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson makes a shot as they take on South Korea at the Pan Continental Curling Championship in Kelowna, B.C. in this Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Curling Canada, Michael Burns) Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson makes a shot as they take on South Korea at the Pan Continental Curling Championship in Kelowna, B.C. in this Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Curling Canada, Michael Burns)
    PICTOU, N.S. -

    Canada's Kerri Einarson defeated South Korea's Seungyoun Ha 7-1 on Wednesday morning at the Grand Slam of Curling's Kioti National.

    Einarson and her team from Gimli, Man., needed only five ends to complete the victory at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

    In other early games, Ottawa's Rachel Homan posted a 7-1 win over Christina Black of Halifax and Sweden's Anna Hasselborg beat Winnipeg's Kaitlyn Lawes 6-3.

    Sweden's Isabella Wrana needed an extra end to complete a 7-6 victory over Winnipeg's Kate Cameron.

    Three more draws were scheduled for later in the day.

    Play continues through Sunday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News