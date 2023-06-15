Canada's Bianca Andreescu, Milos Raonic drop second-round matches at Libema Open

'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands -

Canada's Bianca Andreescu and Milos Raonic lost their second-round matches Thursday at the Libema Open.

Andreescu was eliminated after dropping a 7-6 (6), 6-3 decision to Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova. Australia's Jordan Thompson topped Raonic 7-6 (4), 6-1 later in the day at the outdoor grass-court event.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., had opportunities but converted only two of her 16 break-point chances. The world No. 37 was the No. 6 seed at the WTA 250-level tournament.

The unseeded Hruncakova, the world No. 105, will next face American Ashlyn Krueger in the quarterfinals.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., made a successful return to the ATP Tour earlier in the week with a first-round win over Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic.

It was the Canadian's first competitive match in almost two years. The 32-year-old had been away from the Tour to recover from Achilles tendon and toe injuries.