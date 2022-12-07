Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o sorry for 'violent altercation' outside World Cup match

Cameroon's striker Samuel Eto'o stands behind the lots during the preliminary draw for the 2018 soccer World Cup in Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, July 25, 2015. Cameroon soccer federation president Samuel Eto'o was filmed apparently kicking a man to the ground in an altercation outside a World Cup stadium early on Tuesday. Eto'o had paused to pose for photos with fans near Stadium 974 after Brazil beat South Korea 4-1. Footage circulating on social media showed him then reacting to comments by a man holding a camera. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File)

