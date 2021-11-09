Blue Jays' Guerrero Jr., Phillies' Harper win MLB Hank Aaron Awards for offence

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a home run against the New York Yankees during an MLB game on Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a home run against the New York Yankees during an MLB game on Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

MORE SPORTS NEWS