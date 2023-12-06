Bills say edge rusher facing domestic violence charge will practice, play
Though disappointed in the allegations of domestic violence made against Von Miller, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane stressed on Wednesday that he wants the legal process to play out and not rush to making any judgements.
Otherwise, Beane said, Miller will participate in practice and is expected to play on Sunday when the Bills (6-6) travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4). Beane spoke for the team as the Bills returned from their bye week off, and a week after Miller turned himself in to police in a Dallas suburb after being charged in a warrant with domestic violence against the mother of his children, who is pregnant.
Miller faces a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman, which is punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He is free after posting a $5,000 bond.
"No one wants their name associated with any accusation like that, so that's a natural disappointment. I'm sure he's disappointed," Beane said. "But things happen sometimes, and again, we have to remember people, we have to give them their fair due process. That can happen to anyone in this room. And I would hope we would all wait and let that play out before we rush to judgement."
The alleged assault occurred on Nov. 29, while the Bills entered their bye week off. According to a police affidavit which officers wrote, Miller twice put his hands on the neck of the woman, pulled out a chunk of her hair and threw her onto a couch. The woman was treated for minor injuries, including bruising on her neck, police said.
The woman and Miller have been in a relationship for seven years and have children together, police wrote in an affidavit supporting the arrest warrant.
Beane said he's discussed what happened with Miller and his representatives but preferred keeping those conversations private. Beane said he's also been in contact with the NFL and doesn't anticipate Commissioner Roger Goodell placing Miller on the exempt list.
The NFL issued a statement on Wednesday saying it continues gathering information and following all legal developments.
In the past, players aren't placed on the commissioner's exempt list until formal charges are filed by a prosecutor or through the findings of a grand jury, or when the league's own investigation concludes there was a potential violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy.
The woman told police she was six weeks pregnant and showed them a photograph of a positive pregnancy test and a screenshot of a text conversation with Miller in which they discussed the possible due date of the child and a doctor visit.
According to police, Miller threw the woman's laptop on the couch and stomped on it. After pulling out some of her hair and throwing her on a couch, he put both hands on her neck. She told police she recorded some of the attack and, when she threatened to call police, he left.
Miller is the NFL's active leader in sacks with 123 1/2, which is 19th all-time. Selected No. 2 overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2011 NFL draft, he is a three-time All-Pro and an eight-time Pro Bowl pick. A popular and highly visible player, he has appeared in television commercials for brands including Old Spice and Progressive.
He has two Super Bowl rings, from the 2015 season with the Broncos and 2021 with the Rams after Denver traded him to Los Angeles during that season. He then signed with Buffalo the following spring.
Miller was born in DeSoto, south of Dallas, and was a two-time first-team All-American at Texas A&M. He holds the Broncos' career record in sacks with 110 1/2.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm so broken': Grieving family speaks out after B.C. cancer patient awaiting treatment chooses MAID
A devastated family says long waits for cancer treatment led a beloved father and grandfather to choose medically assisted death 13 days ago.
Poilievre threatens to delay MPs' holidays with House tactics, Gould warns of impact on Canadians
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to delay MPs' holidays by throwing up thousands of procedural motions seeking to block Liberal legislation until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs off his carbon tax. It's a move Government House Leader Karina Gould was quick to condemn, warning the Official Opposition leader's 'temper tantrum' tactics will impact Canadians.
BREAKING Oil and gas emissions cap coming Thursday, targets 2026 start date
Canada is poised to outline a federal emissions cap on the oil and gas sector using a cap-and-trade framework that would begin as early as 2026, says a federal government source.
Director behind bold and controversial TV comedies has died
Norman Lear, the writer, director and producer who revolutionized prime time television with 'All in the Family' and 'Maude,' propelling political and social turmoil into the once-insulated world of sitcoms, has died. He was 101.
Regina man uses 3D printer to transform house into Clark Griswold-inspired Christmas display
A Regina man has made himself the real life Clark Griswold by going beyond the limits of a standard Christmas lights display.
A young nurse suffered cardiac arrest while training on the condition. Fellow nurses saved her life
Andy Hoang was excited about attending a November practice session on how to respond to someone in cardiac arrest. But as things were getting under way at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Hoang, 23, started to feel dizzy and nauseated. She felt she needed to sit down.
Boston woman paddleboarding near Bahamas resort killed in shark attack, police say
A 44-year-old American visiting the Bahamas from Boston was killed in a shark attack while paddleboarding near a beach resort Monday, according to local authorities.
Bank of Canada holds its key interest rate steady at 5% in final decision of 2023
The Bank of Canada once again held its key interest rate steady at five per cent Wednesday, encouraged by evidence that higher rates are helping bring inflation down.
'I am begging you': Father of shooting victim urges senators to pass Canadian gun bill
As ceremonies mark the 34th anniversary of the massacre of 14 women in Montreal, the father of a woman who was fatally shot in October by her former partner is urging senators to pass a gun-control bill without delay.
Politics
-
Poilievre threatens to delay MPs' holidays with House tactics, Gould warns of impact on Canadians
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to delay MPs' holidays by throwing up thousands of procedural motions seeking to block Liberal legislation until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs off his carbon tax. It's a move Government House Leader Karina Gould was quick to condemn, warning the Official Opposition leader's 'temper tantrum' tactics will impact Canadians.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Oil and gas emissions cap coming Thursday, targets 2026 start date
Canada is poised to outline a federal emissions cap on the oil and gas sector using a cap-and-trade framework that would begin as early as 2026, says a federal government source.
-
'I am begging you': Father of shooting victim urges senators to pass Canadian gun bill
As ceremonies mark the 34th anniversary of the massacre of 14 women in Montreal, the father of a woman who was fatally shot in October by her former partner is urging senators to pass a gun-control bill without delay.
Health
-
'I'm so broken': Grieving family speaks out after B.C. cancer patient awaiting treatment chooses MAID
A devastated family says long waits for cancer treatment led a beloved father and grandfather to choose medically assisted death 13 days ago.
-
Eating disorder hospitalizations among boys increased 416 per cent over 17 years: Canadian study
Over the last 17 years, the number of eating disorders among boys has seen a shocking increase, ballooning to 400 per cent higher than the number seen in the early 2000s.
-
A young nurse suffered cardiac arrest while training on the condition. Fellow nurses saved her life
Andy Hoang was excited about attending a November practice session on how to respond to someone in cardiac arrest. But as things were getting under way at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Hoang, 23, started to feel dizzy and nauseated. She felt she needed to sit down.
Sci-Tech
-
Key testing completed at Nova Scotia's proposed retirement home for captive whales
An ambitious plan in Nova Scotia to build North America's first coastal refuge for captive whales has reached a critical phase.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
Google ups the stakes in AI race with Gemini, a technology trained to behave more like humans
Google took its next leap in artificial intelligence Wednesday with the launch of project Gemini, an AI model trained to behave in human-like ways that's likely to intensify the debate about the technology's potential promise and perils.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift becomes first Time 'Person of the Year' to be recognized for success in the arts
Taylor Swift has dominated music charts, broken records and is performing in what is likely to be the highest-grossing tour ever -- and she's now named Time's 'Person of the Year.'
-
WATCH
WATCH Taylor Swift talks about life in the spotlight in rare 2014 interview
Nearly a decade before launching what is likely to be the highest-grossing tour ever and being named Time's 'Person of the Year,' global superstar Taylor Swift spoke with CTV News' Marcia MacMillan in 2014 what living in the spotlight is like.
-
Director behind bold and controversial TV comedies has died
Norman Lear, the writer, director and producer who revolutionized prime time television with 'All in the Family' and 'Maude,' propelling political and social turmoil into the once-insulated world of sitcoms, has died. He was 101.