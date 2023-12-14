Bianca Andreescu says her back isn't ready for the Australian Open

MONTREAL -

Bianca Andreescu says she won't play in next month's Australian Open because of a nagging back injury.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion from Mississauga, Ont., has been dealing with a stress fracture in her back since the summer.

Her last tournament was the National Bank Open in Montreal in August.

Andreescu wasn't able to compete in this year's U.S. Open or for the Canadian team that won November's Billie Jean King Cup in Seville, Spain.

The 23-year-old says she's feeling better every day, but healing the injury takes time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.