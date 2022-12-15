Leading candidates for World Cup's Golden Boot, Golden Glove, Young Player awards

Argentina's Lionel Messi, England's Jude Bellingham, and Morocco's Yassine Bounou are among the leading candidates for the various individual World Cup awards. (Getty Images Sport) Argentina's Lionel Messi, England's Jude Bellingham, and Morocco's Yassine Bounou are among the leading candidates for the various individual World Cup awards. (Getty Images Sport)

MORE SPORTS NEWS