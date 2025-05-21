ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Tottenham beats Man United 1-0 for Europa League title and ends long trophy drought

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Tottenham's Son Heung-min holds the trophy aloft as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Europa League final soccer match against Manchester United at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.