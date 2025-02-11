ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Seattle dad charged after teen referees shoved to ice at youth hockey game

By Ryan White

Published

A Seattle hockey dad faces charges after assaulting two teenage referees in a game last weekend. (Pexels)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.