ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Professor questions value as Sportsnet Premium streaming price jumps 30%

By The Canadian Press

Published

Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save on Florida Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe (23) during the third period in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final in Sunrise, Fla., on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.