ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Oliver Miller, member of Toronto Raptors' inaugural team, dead at 54

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Raptors centre Oliver Miller makes a pass around the head of an unsuspecting Atlanta Hawks guard Steve Smith during first quarter NBA action in Toronto Tuesday night.(CP PHOTO)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.