ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Kentucky Derby-winning jockey fined US$62,000 and suspended for overuse of whip

By CNN

Published

Junior Alvarado rode Sovereignty to victory in the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby on May 3, 2025. (Brynn Anderson/AP via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.