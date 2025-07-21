ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canadian star swimmer Oleksiak notified of anti-doping rules violation

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canadian swim star Penelope Oleksiak has been notified that she committed three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period between October 2024 and June 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















