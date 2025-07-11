ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

‘Biggest joke I’ve ever watched in professional tennis’: Swift backlash after billionaire Bill Ackman’s pro debut

By CNN

Published

Bill Ackman, a big tennis fan, made his professional debut on Wednesday. (Elsa/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.