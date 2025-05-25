ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Arsenal stuns two-time defending champion Barcelona to win first Women’s Champions League title in 18 years

By CNN

Published

Kim Little (left) and Leah Williamson (right) lift the Women's Champions League trophy after their win. (David Ramos/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.