Are Canadian parents concerned about enrolling their children in organized sports?

With both Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada currently in crisis over sexual assault allegations, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from parents looking to enroll their children in organized sports.

Two Canadian men’s world junior hockey teams are under police investigation over sexual assault allegations. Meanwhile, more than 500 gymnasts penned an open letter to the federal government asking it to suspend funding for Gymnastics Canada, claiming a “systemic culture of abuse” exists within the sport.

Do these allegations impact the way you view sports in Canada? Does this deter you from allowing your child to participate in organized sports such as hockey?

