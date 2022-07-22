Police open investigations into 2003 and 2018 Canadian world junior teams

Two of Canada's men's world junior hockey teams are being investigated by police following alleged group sexual assaults in 2003 and 2018.

Halifax Regional Police confirmed on Friday that they are investigating a historic assault at the world junior hockey championships in 2003 and shortly afterwards the force in London, Ont., announced that it is re-opening its investigation into an incident involving members of the 2018 team.

The two police investigations are the latest developments in an ongoing crisis that has rocked Hockey Canada and led to its funding being suspended by the federal government and several major corporate sponsors.

"Hockey Canada is committed to bringing an end to the culture of silence in hockey," said a statement issued by the national sport organization on Friday.

Hockey Canada said it became aware of the 2003 incident after it was contacted by TSN on Thursday seeking comment on the alleged assault. The national sport organization said it immediately contacted Sport Canada and Halifax police, as the city was the co-host of the international tournament that year.

"We take all matters of this nature very seriously and will be conducting a thorough investigation," said Halifax Cst. John MacLeod in a statement.

Hockey Canada said that two weeks earlier members of its staff heard a rumour about "something bad at the 2003 world juniors" but were not able to get any details until it was contacted by TSN on Thursday.

MP John Nater said he was contacted by a person earlier this week with information regarding an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2003 national junior team.

"I have forwarded the information they provided to the Halifax police where the alleged incident took place and encouraged them to contact police directly," said Nater. "I expect Hockey Canada to fully co-operate and support any investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse within the organization."

Sport Canada did not immediately return requests for comment from The Canadian Press.

Canada lost to Russia 3-2 in the final of the 2003 world junior hockey championship. Twenty-one players from Canada's roster at that tournament went on to play in the NHL.

Hockey Canada has already had funding from the federal government and corporate sponsors paused following allegations of a sexual assault involving eight members of the 2018 men's junior hockey team.

Those allegations came to light after it was reported by media that Hockey Canada paid out an undisclosed settlement to the complainant after she sued the organization, the Canadian Hockey League, and the eight unnamed players. The woman was seeking $3.55 million.

On Wednesday, London police chief Steve Williams ordered a review of that force's initial sexual assault investigation in June 2018. He said on Friday that, following the review, London police would re-open their investigation.

"Through this review, they have determined there are further investigative opportunities available to us, and as such, the criminal investigation has been re-opened to allow those opportunities to be explored," said Williams.

The Canadian Press reported on Monday that Hockey Canada has maintained a fund that draws on minor hockey membership fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. Hockey Canada confirmed on Tuesday that the fund exists but it would no longer be used to pay out claims over sexual assault allegations.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that there needs to be a "real reckoning" at Hockey Canada as the organization continues to deal with the fallout related to its handling of the alleged sexual assault in June 2018 and out-of-court settlement.

The standing committee on Canadian Heritage is scheduled to continue its examination of Hockey Canada's handling of the 2018 allegations on Tuesday and Wednesday.

MP Peter Julian, a member of the standing committee, said it was with "shock and sadness" that he learned of Friday's new allegations involving the 2003 team.

"I think I'm just shocked that Hockey Canada has been so unwilling to deal with sexual abuse and sexual violence in any meaningful way," said Julian. "This is something that I think requires the imperative that we put in place all the tools and practices to ensure that there's zero tolerance for sexual abuse and sexual violence."

Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge is set to testify along with a Sport Canada official on Tuesday. Hockey Canada said it told Sport Canada about the 2018 allegations at the time, but St-Onge was not yet in the sport minister position and only learned about it when the story originally broke in May.

Glen McCurdie, Hockey Canada's former vice-president of insurance and risk assessment, is scheduled to testify on Wednesday. It was his sworn affidavit in an unrelated lawsuit that revealed the existence of the fund that, among other things, covered claims regarding sexual misconduct.

