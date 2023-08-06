Andreescu to play Giorgi, Fernandez faces Stearns in National Bank Open first round

Canada's Bianca Andreescu prepares to serve to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a women's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Canada's Bianca Andreescu prepares to serve to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a women's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

MORE SPORTS NEWS