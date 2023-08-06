Andreescu to play Giorgi, Fernandez faces Stearns in National Bank Open first round

MONTREAL -

Three Canadian women's singles players now know their first-round opponents with Sunday's qualification complete at the National Bank Open.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., will open against on No. 51 Camila Giorgi of Italy in a match scheduled for Tuesday night at IGA Stadium. Andreescu is the highest-ranked Canadian in the tournament at No. 44.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., ranked 88th, opens play Tuesday against No. 59 American Peyton Stearns. The start time for the match was not announced as of Sunday evening.

Vancouver's Rebecca Marino, ranked 90th, will play No. 76 Katie Boulter of Great Britain on Monday night.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams is also scheduled to play Monday against fellow American Madison Keys.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2023.