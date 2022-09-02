Andreescu out of U.S. Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

NEW YORK -

Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night.

Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error.

Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part.

In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it up early at 1-1, but Garcia won the next four games before the 2019 champion won another.

Garcia closed the match behind consecutive errors from Andreescu. She will take on Alison Riske-Amritraj next in the fourth round.

In women's doubles second-round action, fifth seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico defeated American tandem Whitney Osuigwe and Hailey Baptiste 6-1, 6-4.

Dabrowski and Olmos broke on four of 10 opportunities, and won 77 per cent of first-serve points. The duo will next play the winner between ninth seeds Asia Muhammad and Ena Shibahara and American duo Catherine Harrison and Ingrid Neel.

Earlier on Friday, Vancouver's Rebecca Marino was eliminated after a 6-2, 6-4 loss to China's Zhang Shuai in third-round singles action.

Marino was up 2-1 in the first set before Zhang won the next five games. Zhang broke to love in Game 7 to go up 5-2, then converted her first set point on serve in the deciding game.

Zhang continued her winning streak, taking an early break and going up 2-0 in the second set. She held serve the rest of the way and converted her first match point to end the contest in one hour three minutes.

Zhang did not face break point, and broke Marino three times on eight chances. She will next face Coco Gauff.

Marino was competing in the third round of a Grand Slam for just the second time in her career, and first since the 2011 French Open.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2022.