Aaron Rodgers says he also has an ankle injury, still won't rule out return this season
Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he has an ankle injury in addition to the torn left Achilles tendon that he is rehabbing after surgery.
During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," the New York Jets quarterback said he is dealing with a deltoid issue. The deltoid is the main ligament of the inner ankle. Rodgers was wearing an ankle brace while walking with crutches on the sideline before the Jets' Sunday night loss to Kansas City.
The 39-year-old Rodgers reiterated that he has not ruled out returning this season. Jets coach Robert Saleh said after the injury that it was season-ending.
Rodgers had surgery on Sept. 13, two days after the injury. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure in Los Angeles. There were reports Rodgers had a "speed bridge" procedure, which is designed to accelerate the rehabilitation process.
A typical recovery period from a torn Achilles tendon is six to nine months. Rodgers said he's "well ahead of the normal protocols."
"There's nothing normal about how I'm attacking this rehab," Rodgers said Tuesday. "The common practice is about six weeks in a boot, and I was in a shoe in 13 days.
"This is just my mindset. I believe in the power of intention. I believe in prayer. I believe in your mental status and the power of will. I believe in making room for the miraculous to happen."
Rodgers was hurt four snaps into his debut for New York. The Jets rallied to win that game but are 0-3 since.
New York acquired the four-time MVP from Green Bay this past spring in hopes he could lead the long-suffering franchise back to the playoffs. He agreed to a restructured contract that gives him US$75 million in guaranteed money this year and next.
