A's break fans' hearts again with Vegas relocation news

Home plate umpire Adam Hamari, left, ejects Oakland Athletics manager Mark Kotsay, center, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Home plate umpire Adam Hamari, left, ejects Oakland Athletics manager Mark Kotsay, center, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

MORE SPORTS NEWS