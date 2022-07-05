2 sets down, Djokovic wins 26th consecutive Wimbledon match

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Italy's Jannik Sinner in a men's singles quarterfinal match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Italy's Jannik Sinner in a men's singles quarterfinal match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

