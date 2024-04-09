Why do we die? The latest on aging and immortality from a Nobel Prize-winning scientist

Alberta family of 6 missing, vehicle found in Calgary: RCMP
Rimbey RCMP are looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of a missing family.
Since time immemorial, humans have done their darnedest to try and cheat death. Today, as revolutionary advancements transform the stuff of science fiction into everyday reality, are we closer to extending our lifespan or even perhaps immortality?
If so, do we really want eternal life? In his new book, “Why We Die: The New Science of Aging and the Quest for Immortality,” Nobel Prize-winning molecular biologist Venki Ramakrishnan sifts through past and cutting-edge research to uncover the aspirational theories and practical limitations of longevity. Along the way, he raises critical questions about the societal, political and ethical costs of attempts to live forever.
Already, humans live twice as long as we did 150 years ago due to increased knowledge about diseases and their spread. Does that suggest interventions to triple or quadruple our lifespan lie just around the corner? Ramakrishnan shares his perspectives on the realities of aging, death and immortality.
This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Venki Ramakrishnan: Aging is an accumulation of chemical damage to the molecules inside our cells, which damages the cells themselves, and therefore the tissue, and then eventually us as an organism. Surprisingly, we start aging when we’re in the womb, although at that point, we’re growing faster than we’re accumulating damage. Aging happens throughout our lives, right from the very beginning.
The body has evolved lots of mechanisms to correct age-related damage to our DNA and to any poor-quality proteins we produce. Without ways to correct these sorts of problems, we would never live as long as we do. Still, over time, damage begins to outpace our ability to repair.
Think of the body as like a city containing lots of systems that must work together. Once an organ system critical to our survival fails, we die. For example, if our muscles become so frail that our heart stops beating, it can’t pump the blood containing the oxygen and nutrients our organs need and we die. When we say someone dies, we mean the death of them as an individual. In fact, when we die, most of ourselves, such as our organs, are alive. This is why the organs of accident victims can be donated to transplant recipients.
Ramakrishnan: The lifespans of all organisms range from a few hours or days for insects to hundreds of years for certain whales, sharks and giant tortoises. A layperson might assume that all life forms are preset to die once they’ve reached a certain age. But biologists don’t believe that aging and death are programmed in the sense that a fertilized egg is programmed to develop into a human being.
Instead, evolution has optimized a lifespan equation of resource allocation that’s optimized for every species. Larger animals tend to live longer. If you’re a small animal — and therefore more likely to get eaten by a predator, starve or die in a flood — it makes no sense for evolution to waste resources repairing the damage necessary to keep you alive longer. Instead, evolution selects for growing fast and maturing quickly so you can reproduce and pass along your genes.
If you’re a larger animal, staying alive longer will grant you a better chance of finding a mate with whom you can have more offspring over your longer lifetime. Lifespan is all about evolution maximizing the chances of your passing along your genes. In humans, this finely tuned resource balance grants us a maximum lifespan of about 120 years. But that doesn’t mean we can’t alter biology and intervene in these processes of aging, and maybe extend our lives. Like many aging scientists, I believe that it’s possible. I don’t, however, share their optimism for how feasible such interventions would be.
Ramakrishnan: The oldest person for whom we have reliable records was a French woman named Jeanne Calment, who died in 1997 at age 122. She smoked for all but the last five years of her life and ate more than two pounds of chocolate every week. But I wouldn’t recommend those particular strategies for longevity, except for the chocolate perhaps.
Ramakrishnan: The aging clock does run backward, every generation. Although a child is born from the cells of adult parents, the child still starts at age zero. A child born to a woman who’s 40 years old is not 20 years older than a child born to a 20-year-old; they’re both starting at zero. So, at some level, the aging clock can reverse.
There’s also cloning. While Dolly, perhaps the most famous cloned sheep, was sickly and died at about half the normal age, other cloned sheep have gone on to live normal lives. This has convinced some that resetting the aging clock must be possible on a wider scale. While tricking adult cells into becoming embryonic and beginning to grow again has been successful, practical difficulties make cloning very inefficient. Many cells have accumulated too much damage to take, which necessitates an enormous number of experiments to grow a single animal.
Experiments in mice, meanwhile, have used cellular reprogramming so that cells can revert developmentally, partway, to have the capacity to regenerate tissue. By converting cells to a slightly earlier state, scientists have produced mice with better blood markers and improved fur, skin and muscle tone. Despite all the research in this area, I’m not sure how easy it’s going to be to translate into something useful for humans.
Ramakrishnan: There is a correlation between the ages of parents and their children, but it’s not perfect. A study of 2,700 Danish twins showed that heritability — how much of our longevity is due to our genes — only accounted for about 25% of lifespan. Still, researchers have found that mutation in just a single gene can double the lifespan of a certain type of worm. Clearly there’s a genetic component, but the effects and implications are complex.
Ramakrishnan: The relationship between cancer and aging is complicated. The same genes can have different effects over time, helping us grow when we’re young but increasing risk of dementia and cancer when we’re older. Our risk of cancer increases with age because we accumulate defects in our DNA and genome, which sometimes cause gene malfunctions that lead to cancer. But many of our cellular repair systems that seem to be designed to avoid cancer early in life also cause aging later.
For example, cells can sense breaks in our DNA that might allow chromosomes to join in an abnormal way, which could lead to cancer. To prevent that joining, a cell will either kill itself or enter a state called senescence, where it can no longer divide. From the perspective of an organism like us, which has trillions of cells, this makes sense. Even if millions of cells are destroyed this way, these actions protect the whole organism. But the buildup of senescent cells is one of the ways we age.
Ramakrishnan: It’s interesting that all the evidence-based recommendations for what can help us live a long, healthy life reflect the common-sense advice that’s been passed on through the ages. We got it from our grandmothers: Don’t be gluttonous. Get exercise. Avoid stress, which creates hormonal effects that change our metabolism and can accelerate aging. Get enough sleep.
Aging research is helping us understand the deep biological implications of this advice. Eating a variety of healthy foods in moderation can prevent the health risks of obesity. Exercise helps us regenerate new mitochondria — the powerhouses of our cells that provide energy. Sleeping allows our bodies to do molecular-level repair. Learning the biology behind this age-old, rock-solid advice can encourage us to take other actions that will help promote a long and healthy life.
Personally, I often say I’m way past my expiration date, but as a human being, I still feel like I’m alive and have things to contribute.
Ramakrishnan: Already the top 10% of income earners in both the US and the UK live more than a decade longer than the bottom 10%. If you look at health span — the number of years of healthy life — that disparity is even greater. Poorer people are living shorter, less healthy lives.
Many very rich people are pouring huge amounts of money into research, hoping to develop sophisticated technologies to prevent aging. If these efforts succeed, the very rich will benefit initially, followed by people with very good insurance, and so on. Rich countries will likely have access before poorer countries. So, both within countries and globally, such advancements have the potential to increase inequalities.
Ramakrishnan: Most of us don’t want to get old or leave this life. We don’t want to go while the party’s still going on. But even as cells in our body are made and die all the time, we continue to exist. Similarly, life on Earth will go on as individuals come and go. At some level, we have to accept that’s just part of the scheme of things.
I think this quest for immortality is a mirage. One hundred and fifty years ago, you could expect to live until about 40. Today, life expectancy is about 80, which, as author Steven Johnson has said, is almost like adding a whole extra life. But we’re still obsessed about dying. I think if we lived to be 150, we’d be fretting about why we’re not living to 200 or 300. It’s never-ending.
Jessica DuLong is a Brooklyn, New York-based journalist, book collaborator, writing coach and the author of “Saved at the Seawall: Stories From the September 11 Boat Lift” and “My River Chronicles: Rediscovering the Work That Built America.”
Rimbey RCMP are looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of a missing family.
While selectively rolling out elements targeting millennials and Generation Z, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland won't say whether next week's federal budget could include higher taxes for corporate Canada or major grocers.
A judge sentenced the parents of a Michigan school shooter to at least 10 years in prison Tuesday for failing to take steps that could have prevented a 'runaway train' — the killing of four students in 2021.
Over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has embarked on a one-party election campaign in the lead-up to next week's budget. But former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues the only thing people will remember from this budget is the number: how big a deficit it's going to leave.
Two women are facing charges after leaving three young children unsupervised in a parking lot for hours while they went to a casino in Pickering on Monday, Durham Regional Police say.
A woman checked out of a Florida hotel and told staff that she was going on a God-directed shooting spree because of the solar eclipse, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Celebrity food critic Keith Lee dropped a $3,000 tip at a Toronto restaurant over the weekend, but it’s the 'Keith Lee Effect' that leaves a lasting impact.
The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state can enforce its long-dormant law criminalizing all abortions except when a mother's life is at stake.
The rapid spread of bird flu has some states warning against preparing eggs in any style where the yolks are runny. Should Canadians be concerned about what they eat?
Rimbey RCMP are looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of a missing family.
Two women are facing charges after leaving three young children unsupervised in a parking lot for hours while they went to a casino in Pickering on Monday, Durham Regional Police say.
The mayor of Niagara Falls says two things stood in the way of the expected one million people gathering in the city to watch the eclipse Monday: bad weather and a state of emergency declared by the region.
A distillery is halting production of discount four-litre vodka jugs after the Alberta minister responsible for the province's liquor industry called out the product for not being responsibly priced.
The rapid spread of bird flu has some states warning against preparing eggs in any style where the yolks are runny. Should Canadians be concerned about what they eat?
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a man was seriously injured while being arrested by members of the RCMP's emergency response team on Vancouver Island.
A Florida mother was sentenced Tuesday to a month in prison and three months of home confinement for stealing and selling President Joe Biden’s daughter's diary four years ago to the conservative group Project Veritas.
Health workers in northern Gaza exhumed the first corpses from mass graves in and around Al-Shifa Hospital on Tuesday, after they said Israeli forces killed hundreds of Palestinians and left their bodies to decompose during their two-week siege of the complex.
Britain will not halt arms sales to Israel by British companies having reviewed thelatest legal advice on the matter, Foreign Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday.
An explosion Tuesday at a hydroelectric plant in northern Italy killed at least three workers and seriously injured five others, a regional fire chief said. At least four other people were missing.
Veterinarians performed Myrtle the turtle checkup after the 500-pound reptile was hoisted from the aquarium's Giant Ocean Tank in an enormous crate on a chain.
Even before law enforcement raided his homes, the rapper, producer and businessman Sean 'Diddy' Combs faced a host of legal issues.
While selectively rolling out elements targeting millennials and Generation Z, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland won't say whether next week's federal budget could include higher taxes for corporate Canada or major grocers.
Staff from the Prime Minister's Office are set to speak today at the public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's elections. The testimony comes a day after the inquiry saw a briefing document prepared for the PMO stating China meddled in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is challenging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to defend his carbon pricing policy in a televised 'emergency meeting' with the country's premiers.
Close relatives of people with treatment-resistant depression are nine times more likely to develop depression that also does not respond to traditional treatment, a new study found.
The rapid spread of bird flu has some states warning against preparing eggs in any style where the yolks are runny. Should Canadians be concerned about what they eat?
Finding pancreatic cancer early could help increase a patient’s chances of survival. Across the United States, research teams are investigating ways to spot early cases, with many turning to blood-based liquid biopsy tests.
Nobel prize-winning physicist Peter Higgs, who proposed the existence of the so-called 'god particle' that helped explain how matter formed after the Big Bang, has died at age 94, the University of Edinburgh said Tuesday.
Veterinarians performed Myrtle the turtle checkup after the 500-pound reptile was hoisted from the aquarium's Giant Ocean Tank in an enormous crate on a chain.
Whether you saw the moon completely block the sun, were foiled by cloudy weather or weren't along the path of Monday's total solar eclipse, there are still more chances to catch a glimpse.
Even before law enforcement raided his homes, the rapper, producer and businessman Sean 'Diddy' Combs faced a host of legal issues.
American country crooner Thomas Rhett will co-host this year's Canadian Country Music Association Awards along with Alberta-born songstress MacKenzie Porter.
A Spotify representative told CNN that searches for Bonnie Tyler's song have soared by nearly 50 per cent in the U.S. over the past week.
Canada's two largest mobile carriers say bolstered capacity measures helped their networks handle the extra wireless traffic in hot spot regions where tens of thousands of people gathered to take in Monday's total solar eclipse.
Restaurants on the eclipse's path of totality saw a jump in sales on Monday as people flocked to find the best spots to see the celestial event, according to sales data from payments technology company Square.
Passengers with WestJet's Encore airline can breathe a little easier after an agreement was reached between the company and its pilots.
Celebrity food critic Keith Lee dropped a $3,000 tip at a Toronto restaurant over the weekend, but it’s the 'Keith Lee Effect' that leaves a lasting impact.
The city's five most expensive residential homes for sale this month.
Scrabble, one of the world's best-loved word games, is to get a new 'collaborative' and 'accessible' version.
Connor McDavid is day to day with a lower-body injury, and the Edmonton captain could miss the Oilers’ next game against defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas.
Even though the Vancouver Canucks sit atop the Pacific Division standings, they've struggled to beat playoff-bound teams in recent weeks, but that changed on Monday.
Jake McCabe scored at 1:30 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Monday.
Tesla has settled a lawsuit over a 2018 car crash that killed an Apple engineer after his Model X, operating on Autopilot, swerved off a highway near San Francisco, court documents showed on Monday.
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
Elon Musk has long had an affinity for self-driving vehicles, claiming they will be one of Tesla's most important products. Despite big promises, years have gone by without cars that can, so far, drive on their own.
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
A new animal triage centre has been set up in Prince George to support an historic rescue operation by the BC SPCA.
Low-income B.C. seniors and families already enrolled in one of two rental support programs will soon receive a one-time benefit, the province announced Tuesday.
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a man was seriously injured while being arrested by members of the RCMP's emergency response team on Vancouver Island.
The mayor of Niagara Falls says two things stood in the way of the expected one million people gathering in the city to watch the eclipse Monday: bad weather and a state of emergency declared by the region.
Two women are facing charges after leaving three young children unsupervised in a parking lot for hours while they went to a casino in Pickering on Monday, Durham Regional Police say.
Celebrity food critic Keith Lee dropped a $3,000 tip at a Toronto restaurant over the weekend, but it’s the 'Keith Lee Effect' that leaves a lasting impact.
A Calgary man has been identified as the victim whose remains were found after a fire in Rocky View County last week, near the Tsuut’ina First Nation.
The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed the main parts of an appeal from a Calgary man who killed his wife in 2020, but substituted his second-degree murder conviction for the lesser offence of manslaughter.
Rimbey RCMP are looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of a missing family.
Dhanushka Wickramasinghe plans to stay in Ottawa and is committed to serving the community after his wife, four children and a family friend were killed in his Barrhaven home last month, according to Ottawa's mayor.
What can you do with your solar eclipse glasses now that the eclipse has passed? You can hold onto them as a keepsake of the event, but several organizations are also collecting them so that they can be donated to others for a future eclipse.
The optical illusion of the planet Mercury appearing to move backwards gets blamed for accidents and miscommunications, but scientists note there is no evidence Mercury retrograde has any effect on us at all.
This summer, 11 streets in Montreal will be transformed into pedestrian-only arteries.
An English teacher working for a French-language school service centre, who filed a complaint against his union because it wanted to communicate with him in French, has had his complaint dismissed.
It was a big moment for Montreal urban astrophotographer AJ Korkidakis: a total eclipse right in the middle of his hometown.
Rimbey RCMP are looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of a missing family.
Connor McDavid is day to day with a lower-body injury, and the Edmonton captain could miss the Oilers’ next game against defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas.
Police are investigating a shooting in south Edmonton over the noon hour on Monday.
The faculty at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax has voted in support of a motion of no confidence in the school’s president and the chair of the board of governors.
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it continues to search for a 29-year-old man charged with second-degree murder three years ago.
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left thousands of customers without electricity Monday night.
Residents who live near Bird’s Hill Park are opposing a proposed pharmaceutical plant to be constructed near the provincial park’s entrance.
A historic former theatre in northern Manitoba has been hit by fire.
Winnipeg police are investigating the shooting death of a 46-year-old man Tuesday morning.
Construction of Regina’s new urgent care centre (UCC) is now complete with staff recruitment, equipment installation and testing now underway in the facility on Albert Street.
Police in Estevan say a male suspect is now in custody following a shooting incident in the city Monday night.
The Regina Farmers' Market will be moving to the REAL District on Saturdays starting in May to make way for downtown construction.
Waterloo regional police say a black sedan and a transport truck collided around 7:50 a.m. The driver of the sedan left before police arrived.
A man has been charged with arson after a fire at the Cambridge Food Bank that damaged condenser units for the organization’s walk-in fridge and freezer.
Kitchener City Council has given their stamp of approval for a new $144 million recreation complex.
Saskatoon police blocked roads on College Drive and Wiggins Avenue North after a motor vehicle collision Tuesday morning.
With most of the snow melted and spring officially here, the City of Saskatoon has deployed its street sweepers to tackle the accumulated dirt and debris left behind on busy roads.
A 24-year-old Sask. man was arrested and charged after a teen boy was found suffering from multiple stab wounds on Monday.
Rimbey RCMP are looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of a missing family.
Elliot Lake city councillors appeared to be visibly frustrated on Monday night during a progress update on the Centennial Arena, which has been shuttered since the fall.
A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association faces several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.
A pedestrian was taken to hospital by air ambulance after a crash in Huron County. According to OPP, a person was struck by a semi truck on Highway 21, south of Bayfield.
Ty Cross loves to play pool. So much so he’s going to spend more than 30 consecutive hours with a pool cue in hand next month.
Emergency crews are on scene of a severed gas line in northeast London. According to London fire, people in the area of Pall Mall Street and William Street are being evacuated.
Longtime boxing trainer, Ajaz Khan of Wasaga Beach, is facing 52 criminal charges as part of an historical sexual assault investigation by Peel Regional Police.
Police in Penetanguishene are urging residents to lock up their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight after a daytime theft from a car.
A man known to frequent Barrie, Midland and Collingwood is wanted by police.
Windsor police are hoping to identify five suspects following a report of possible gunshots from a vehicle in east Windsor.
Windsor police are cracking down on retail thefts.
A LaSalle family is grieving the loss of their beloved dog after an error at the vet resulted in its death.
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a man was seriously injured while being arrested by members of the RCMP's emergency response team on Vancouver Island.
Low-income B.C. seniors and families already enrolled in one of two rental support programs will soon receive a one-time benefit, the province announced Tuesday.
The skin of a young killer whale trapped in a Vancouver Island lagoon is turning white due to the low salinity of the water, but the Fisheries Department says the calf is active and isn't showing signs of emaciation.
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Whether through a telescope or solar viewing glasses, southern Albertans were treated to a 30 per cent partial solar eclipse Monday.
The Lethbridge Hurricanes were bounced out of the playoffs earlier this week by the Swift Current Broncos after a double-overtime thriller.
This Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and the start of Green Shirt Day, honouring the legacy of Logan Boulet.
A 14-year-old from northeastern Ontario is accused of stealing a car, driving drunk and evading police after ending up in a ditch.
Sudbury Wolves beat Mississauga Steelheads four games to one in Round 1 of the eastern conference in the OHL playoffs.
Elliot Lake city councillors appeared to be visibly frustrated on Monday night during a progress update on the Centennial Arena, which has been shuttered since the fall.
A dental surgeon who allowed a correctional officer to extract four teeth from a sedated inmate in central Newfoundland was granted an absolute discharge by a Supreme Court judge on Tuesday.
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.