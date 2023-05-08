What is the U.K. iPhone 'throttling' lawsuit against Apple?
Batterygate is back in the news as Apple looks to block a lawsuit in the United Kingdom accusing the company of "throttling" the performance of its iPhones.
Apple last week urged a London tribunal to block a US$2-billion lawsuit that accuses the iPhone maker of hiding defective batteries in certain phone models, in a controversy that dates back years. The company denies it misled customers.
"You know, Apple called it 'smoothing,' with the idea that they were not going to pull so much energy from the battery, and what this really means at the end of the day is your phone is slower," tech expert Avery Swartz told CTV's Your Morning on Monday.
Lawyers for Justin Gutmann, who sued on behalf of iPhone users in the U.K., argued in court fillings that Apple concealed issues with batteries in certain models and "surreptitiously" installed a power management tool that limited performance.
Apple apologized in 2017, saying it would never "do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades."
It claimed the move was necessary to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue.
But customers have accused the company of trying to encourage consumers to buy newer iPhone models, a practice sometimes referred to as "planned obsolescence."
Apple cut the price of a battery replacement for anyone with an iPhone 6 or later.
The company also settled lawsuits in the U.S. dating back to 2020, including a settlement of up to US$500-million in California and a US$113-million settlement in Arizona.
"They're saying that you know this doesn't need to move forward, because of course they would," Swartz said. "It's up to $2 billion in a class-action lawsuit. They want to stop it."
Watch the full interview with Avery Swartz at the top of the article. With files from Reuters, The Associated Press and AFP
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air quality advisories in western Canada due to fires, as East Coast braces for May snowstorm
Canadians countrywide are experiencing drastically different weather this week, as some cope with wildfires while others contend with flooding and a snowstorm.
Liberals move to restrict committee work, House debate on gun control Bill C-21
The federal government is trying to limit how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate the Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21.
Prince Louis' first official royal engagement with siblings George, Charlotte
Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has undertaken his first royal engagement at the age of five.
Documents reveal inside look as Alberta officials prepared for a 'landslide' of orphan wells
Alberta's oil and gas regulators predicted a 'landslide' of orphan wells was coming. Newly obtained documents reveal internal anxieties.
Ottawa renews federal anti-gang and gun violence program with $390 million in funding
The federal Liberals are renewing their multimillion-dollar program to fight gang violence and gun crime. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Monday the government is earmarking $390 million over the next five years for provinces and territories.
About two thirds of Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach NATO target: Nanos
Most Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach the two per cent target set by NATO allies, according to a national survey conducted by Nanos for CTV News.
New report finds child-care spots available for only 29 per cent of those who need it
A new report on child care availability in Canada suggests the crisis has worsened, and highlights the key issues behind it.
What is the U.K. iPhone 'throttling' lawsuit against Apple?
Batterygate is back in the news as Apple looks to block a lawsuit in the United Kingdom accusing the company of 'throttling' the performance of its iPhones.
Dianna Agron responds to decade-long speculation about Taylor Swift relationship
More than a decade ago there was speculation that 'Glee' star Dianna Agron and Taylor Swift may have had a 'Love Story.'
Canada
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to provide update on provincial wildfire situation
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to provide an update on the province's ongoing wildfires later this afternoon.
-
House arrest for Ontario man who threw gravel at Justin Trudeau
The man who threw gravel at Justin Trudeau has been sentenced to 90 days of house arrest and 12 months of probation.
-
Air quality advisories in western Canada due to fires, as East Coast braces for May snowstorm
Canadians countrywide are experiencing drastically different weather this week, as some cope with wildfires while others contend with flooding and a snowstorm.
-
Ottawa school named after Julie Payette gets new name
An Ottawa school named after former governor general Julie Payette is getting a new name.
-
Documents reveal inside look as Alberta officials prepared for a 'landslide' of orphan wells
Alberta's oil and gas regulators predicted a 'landslide' of orphan wells was coming. Newly obtained documents reveal internal anxieties.
-
RCMP identify New Brunswick lobster fishermen who died after falling into ocean
An uncle and his nephew have been identified as the two lobster fishermen who died on the opening day of their season off the northeastern coast of New Brunswick.
World
-
'It's like I am alive but at the same time not': Lives immigrants built in Texas town shattered by shooting
The beautiful life Wilson Garcia, a Honduran immigrant, had built for his wife and three children was shattered when a gunman burst into his Cleveland, Texas, home on April 28 and fatally shot five people, including his wife and 9-year-old son.
-
Closing arguments start for columnist's claims against Trump
A lawyer told a jury Monday that Donald Trump should be held accountable for sexually attacking an advice columnist in 1996 because even a former president is not above the law.
-
Police deploy in schools in Serbia as opposition plan march
Serbia's education minister submitted his resignation Sunday following two mass shootings, one of them at a primary school, that left 17 people dead, and the country's government urged citizens to turn in all their unregistered weapons or run the risk of a prison sentence.
-
'A great treat': King Charles says thanks for coronation celebrations
King Charles III thanked singers who performed at a coronation concert in his honour at Windsor Castle for a 'great treat' as a long holiday weekend of celebrations drew to a close on Monday.
-
Norway's aging king hospitalized with an infection
Norway's aging king, Harald V, has been admitted to a hospital and is receiving treatment for an infection, the Norwegian palace said in a brief statement Monday.
-
China tells U.S. to 'reflect deeply' over downturn in relations
China's foreign minister told the U.S. ambassador on Monday that Washington is responsible for the downturn in relations between the two countries and must 'reflect deeply' before ties can return to a healthy track, an official said.
Politics
-
Liberals move to restrict committee work, House debate on gun control Bill C-21
The federal government is trying to limit how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate the Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21.
-
House arrest for Ontario man who threw gravel at Justin Trudeau
The man who threw gravel at Justin Trudeau has been sentenced to 90 days of house arrest and 12 months of probation.
-
Ottawa renews federal anti-gang and gun violence program with $390 million in funding
The federal Liberals are renewing their multimillion-dollar program to fight gang violence and gun crime. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Monday the government is earmarking $390 million over the next five years for provinces and territories.
Health
-
To improve mental health in students, some U.S. schools start later
The idea of later school start times, pushed by many over the years as a way to help adolescents get more sleep, is getting a new look as a way to address the mental health crisis affecting teens across the U.S. For some schools, the pandemic allowed experimentation to try new schedules
-
U.S. Abortion pill legal challenge threatens miscarriage care
Last month, a federal judge in Texas ruled to block mifepristone's approval by the Food and Drug Administration. The Supreme Court later preserved access to the drug while the lawsuit winds through the courts, a long road that continues with arguments before an appeals court on May 17.
-
How promising are new drugs to treat obesity and who should — and shouldn't — use them?
The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced last week that a medication developed to treat diabetes, tirzepatide, also had a substantial effect on reducing weight. Dr. Leana Wen. Wen, who is an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, answers some questions surrounding the drugs.
Sci-Tech
-
Facebook has 3 billion users. Many of them are old.
Facebook says it is not dead. Facebook also wants you to know that it is not just for 'old people,' as young people have been saying for years.
-
Are airplanes at risk from falling space debris like old rockets and satellites?
As the Earth's orbit continues to fill with discarded rockets and old satellites, experts say airplanes could be in danger from falling debris.
-
What is the U.K. iPhone 'throttling' lawsuit against Apple?
Batterygate is back in the news as Apple looks to block a lawsuit in the United Kingdom accusing the company of 'throttling' the performance of its iPhones.
Entertainment
-
Dianna Agron responds to decade-long speculation about Taylor Swift relationship
More than a decade ago there was speculation that 'Glee' star Dianna Agron and Taylor Swift may have had a 'Love Story.'
-
Not live, MTV Movie & TV Awards rely on plenty of old clips
A host-less, pre-taped and muted MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday became the first big awards show to air during the screenwriters' strike, offering a commercial-heavy broadcast featuring lots of past recycled live clips.
-
'Stranger Things' filming halted because of writers' strike
Plans for filming the fifth and final season of 'Stranger Things' has been paused due to the writers' strike.
Business
-
Documents reveal inside look as Alberta officials prepared for a 'landslide' of orphan wells
Alberta's oil and gas regulators predicted a 'landslide' of orphan wells was coming. Newly obtained documents reveal internal anxieties.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street steadies, bank stocks rise
Wall Street is holding relatively steady Monday coming off its worst week in nearly two months, as stocks of several beaten-down banks rally.
-
Officers seize $500,000 worth of baby eels outside Halifax amid fishery closure
The federal Fisheries Department says it has seized 113 kilograms of baby eels worth about $500,000 during a recent inspection.
Lifestyle
-
Prince Louis' first official royal engagement with siblings George, Charlotte
Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has undertaken his first royal engagement at the age of five.
-
New report finds child-care spots available for only 29 per cent of those who need it
A new report on child care availability in Canada suggests the crisis has worsened, and highlights the key issues behind it.
-
P.E.I. chess champion wins 19 games at once
It’s a show of incredible skill, taking on 19 players at once, but Jorge Moreno isn’t worried at all. The Prince Edward Island chess champion moved from Peru to Canada to study at Holland College last year. He’s taken part in eight tournaments since then and hasn’t lost a ranked game since December.
Sports
-
Can the Leafs overcome a 3-0 series deficit? Only 4 teams ever have
On the wrong end of a 3-0 series deficit, the Leafs are the 202nd team in NHL history that needs to win four games in a row to advance -- only four teams have ever done that.
-
Figure skater Piper Gilles reveals she has been treated for Stage 1 ovarian cancer
Canadian figure skater Piper Gilles says she has been treated for Stage 1 ovarian cancer.
-
Canada's Pamela Ware wins silver in women's diving at World Cup in Montreal
In her first major international competition since missing a crucial dive at the Tokyo Olympics, Canada’s Pamela Ware reached the podium three times at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup, including a silver-medal performance in the women’s three-metre springboard on Sunday.
Autos
-
Ford recalls some U.S. vehicles for air bag inflator installation
Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.
-
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
-
Verstappen keeps Red Bull undefeated with win in Miami
Max Verstappen used an easy Sunday drive to keep Red Bull undefeated on the season, as the reigning two-time Formula One champion drove from ninth to the victory at the Miami Grand Prix.