Truth Social to join Rumble's advertising platform
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, will join the video-sharing company Rumble's new ad platform as its first publisher, the companies said on Tuesday, as the Trump venture seeks to sell ads while circumventing Big Tech firms like Google.
The announcement reflects a deepening relationship between Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), Truth Social's parent company, and Rumble, a Canadian video-sharing platform that caters to conservatives.
Both Rumble and TMTG are positioning themselves as alternatives to Big Tech firms; in the announcement of its new ad platform, Rumble described it as competition to Google's AdSense and Ad Exchange advertising programs.
The two sides had already struck a "technology and cloud services” deal in December that would include video and streaming for Truth Social.
Rumble had also already been working with TMTG for months in a role that was described internally as a key strategic partnership but not clearly defined to staffers, according to two people with knowledge of TMTG operations.
Truth Social restored Trump's social media presence more than a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and Alphabet Inc's YouTube following the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots, after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence.
The platform launched in the Apple App Store on Feb. 21 and has yet to become available in the Google Play Store for Android users.
Advertising is key to TMTG's business. In a May 27 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Digital World Acquisition, the blank-check firm taking TMTG public, said that TMTG "may rely on the sale of advertising services for the substantial majority of TMTG’s revenue."
As of Aug. 23 Trump had 3.89 million followers on Truth Social, compared to the more than 88 million he had on Twitter when he was banned.
(Reporting by Helen Coster in New York and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Deepa Babington and Tomasz Janowski)
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers
Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada names new chief nursing officer, reinstating role to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
'Let's try something new': N.B. premier says Canada's health-care system needs to be reformed
Following a meeting about the country's dire health-care situation, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the current public system is not working and things need to change for it to improve.
World's largest four-day work week trial nears its midpoint, here’s how it's going
As the world’s largest four-day work week experiment nears its halfway point, organizers behind it say there has been significant improvements to people’s wellbeing.
Canada to create team to counter Russian disinformation: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled plans to create a special team focused on countering Russian disinformation and propaganda on Tuesday, as Ukrainians prepared to mark the six-month anniversary of Moscow's invasion of their country.
Watch: 40-metre superyacht sinks off Italian coast
The moment a 40-metre superyacht sank off the coast of southern Italy was captured on video.
Ottawa signs EV deal with Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen
The federal government signed separate agreements with Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz Tuesday that will see the two German auto manufacturers secure access to Canadian raw materials for batteries in electric vehicles.
Tears of joy: Dogs cry when reunited with their owners, study finds
A new study has found dogs can tear up when reunited with their human owners.
OPINION | How do you know it's the right time to purchase real estate?
Many Canadians are questioning whether or not it's the right time to purchase real estate. Contributor Christopher Liew breaks down the factors to keep in mind if you plan on shopping for real estate in the near future.
'I was very uncomfortable': Muslim family told they couldn't swim at Manitoba waterpark due to burkini
A Winnipeg family is looking to raise awareness about burkinis after an incident at a Manitoba water park during which they were told they couldn't enter the pool because of what they were wearing.
Canada
-
'We need to be more transparent': RCMP Commissioner Lucki says police must modernize
Canada's top Mountie has told a public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting that the RCMP must become a more transparent organization.
-
'It's bad': Opioids killed more Ontarians in second year of pandemic than first
Opioids killed more people in Ontario in the second year of the pandemic compared to the first, but the province saw a drop in those deaths this past March, newly released data shows.
-
Iconic Sir Winston Churchill photograph stolen from Chateau Laurier, replaced with copy
An iconic photograph of Sir Winston Churchill appears to have been stolen from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel and replaced with a copy. The photo of Churchill by Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh, taken in December 1941 on Parliament Hill, is among the most famous photos ever taken of the British prime minister.
-
Frantic search for stolen 3-week-old colt in northern Ontario
The owners of a northern Ontario farm are frantically searching for a three-week-old quarter horse colt that was stolen over the weekend saying it can't live much longer without its mother's milk.
-
Victims of fatal crash at West Vancouver wedding identified as 2 women in 60s
Two women in their 60s died Saturday after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver, B.C., and another seven people remain in hospital, according to an update from police.
-
Coroner investigating after 2 Inuuk women fatally struck in Montreal while staying at health centre
Quebec's Coroner's Office is investigating the deaths of two Inuuk women who were killed on Montreal highways in the space of two days. Both women were staying at the Ullivik health centre after travelling south from northern Inuit communities.
World
-
South Korea says Russian aircraft entered air buffer zone
South Korea said Tuesday that Russian warplanes entered its air buffer zone unannounced, and that it responded with unspecified 'tactical action,' a term that usually refers to the scrambling of fighter jets to chase away unauthorized foreign aircraft.
-
Watch: 40-metre superyacht sinks off Italian coast
The moment a 40-metre superyacht sank off the coast of southern Italy was captured on video.
-
Thai protesters say PM reaches term limit, must step down
Groups of protesters gathered in Thailand's capital on Tuesday to call for the country's prime minister to step down, saying he has exceeded his constitutional term limit.
-
World's largest four-day work week trial nears its midpoint, here’s how it's going
As the world’s largest four-day work week experiment nears its halfway point, organizers behind it say there has been significant improvements to people’s wellbeing.
-
Russian opposition leader's allies face charges
Eight associates of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are under criminal investigation for allegedly spreading fake information about Russia's army, which invaded Ukraine six months ago, one of the accused reported Tuesday.
-
Americans urged to leave Ukraine amid fears of renewed Russian attacks
The U.S. government is urging Americans in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, warning that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch attacks on civilian infrastructure and government facilities ahead of Ukrainian independence day.
Politics
-
Ottawa signs EV deal with Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen
The federal government signed separate agreements with Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz Tuesday that will see the two German auto manufacturers secure access to Canadian raw materials for batteries in electric vehicles.
-
Canada to create team to counter Russian disinformation: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled plans to create a special team focused on countering Russian disinformation and propaganda on Tuesday, as Ukrainians prepared to mark the six-month anniversary of Moscow's invasion of their country.
-
Canada names new chief nursing officer, reinstating role to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
Health
-
'Let's try something new': N.B. premier says Canada's health-care system needs to be reformed
Following a meeting about the country's dire health-care situation, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the current public system is not working and things need to change for it to improve.
-
'It's bad': Opioids killed more Ontarians in second year of pandemic than first
Opioids killed more people in Ontario in the second year of the pandemic compared to the first, but the province saw a drop in those deaths this past March, newly released data shows.
-
Experts question reliance on monkeypox vaccine with little data, short supply
A reliance on vaccines in short supply and questions over their best use are hampering efforts to curb the global spread of monkeypox which has hit dozens of countries for the first time, health officials say.
Sci-Tech
-
Ex-Twitter exec blows the whistle, alleging reckless and negligent cybersecurity policies
Twitter has major security problems that pose a threat to its own users' personal information, to company shareholders, to national security, and to democracy, according to an explosive whistleblower disclosure obtained exclusively by CNN and The Washington Post.
-
Artemis I is go for launch to the moon and back, NASA says
The Artemis I mission is ready to launch, following NASA's Flight Readiness Review of the 98-metre-tall stack, consisting of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, currently sitting on the launchpad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
-
As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers
From what you buy online, to how you remember tasks, to when you monitor your doorstep, Amazon is seemingly everywhere. And it appears the company doesn't want to halt its reach anytime soon.
Entertainment
-
Chinese censors change ending of latest 'Minions' movie
Censors have altered the ending of the recent animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru for its domestic release in China, social media users across the country noticed over the weekend.
-
Snoop Dogg presents children's series 'Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes'
Snoop Dogg is expanding his empire to include something for the children: a new animated series 'Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes' on YouTube and YouTube Kids.
-
William Shatner, at 91 years old, says he's still on a 'search for the thrill'
'Star Trek' alum William Shatner says at 91 years old, he's still on a 'search for the thrill.'
Business
-
World's largest four-day work week trial nears its midpoint, here’s how it's going
As the world’s largest four-day work week experiment nears its halfway point, organizers behind it say there has been significant improvements to people’s wellbeing.
-
S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading as price of oil climbs higher
Gains in the energy and base metal sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading as the price of oil climbed higher and U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.
-
Malaysia ex-PM Najib goes to jail after losing graft appeal
Malaysian ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak began his 12-year prison sentence Tuesday after losing his final appeal in a graft case linked to the looting of the 1MDB state fund, with the top court unanimously upholding his conviction and sentence.
Lifestyle
-
World's largest four-day work week trial nears its midpoint, here’s how it's going
As the world’s largest four-day work week experiment nears its halfway point, organizers behind it say there has been significant improvements to people’s wellbeing.
-
Manitoba family swaps grains for haskap berries after worst harvest in 50 years
A Manitoba farming family has swapped traditional prairie cereal grains for a cereal topping that’s gaining popularity in Canada.
-
Prince William and Kate's children to start new school near Windsor
The three young children of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are to start at a new school next month, his office announced on Monday, as the family prepare to move to a new home on his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle estate.
Sports
-
U.S. disapproves of Dennis Rodman's planned rescue mission for Griner
The White House has a dim view of former American pro basketball player Dennis Rodman's reported plan to travel to Russia and gain the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
-
Injured Little Leaguer's skull cap to be put back in Friday after which he is 'most likely' to return to Utah
Doctors for Easton Oliverson, the injured Little League Baseball World Series player, said that his skull cap will be put back in on Friday, according to an Instagram account set up to provide updates on the 12-year-old's recovery. He will 'most likely' return to Utah after the procedure.
-
Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together after a trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines was removed.
Autos
-
Ottawa signs EV deal with Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen
The federal government signed separate agreements with Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz Tuesday that will see the two German auto manufacturers secure access to Canadian raw materials for batteries in electric vehicles.
-
Tesla raises price of feature it calls 'full self-driving' to US$15,000
Tesla is raising the price of its controversial driver-assist feature it calls 'full self-driving' to US$15,000.
-
Park outside: Fire risk prompts Hyundai, Kia hitch recalls
Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of some of their large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from buildings after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.