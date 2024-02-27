Sci-Tech

    • Toppled moon lander sends back more images, with only hours left until it dies

    This image provided by Intuitive Machines on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 shows its Odysseus lunar lander over the south pole region of the Moon. (Intuitive Machines via AP) This image provided by Intuitive Machines on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 shows its Odysseus lunar lander over the south pole region of the Moon. (Intuitive Machines via AP)
    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -

    A moon lander that ended up on its side managed to beam back more pictures, with only hours remaining before it dies.

    Intuitive Machines posted new photos of the moon's unexplored south polar region Tuesday.

    The company's lander, Odysseus, captured the shots last Thursday shortly before making the first U.S. touchdown on the moon in more than 50 years. Odysseus landed on its side, hampering communication and power generation.

    Once sunlight can no longer reach the lander's solar panels, operations will end. Intuitive Machines expects that to happen sometime between Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday. The mission, part of NASA's effort to boost the lunar economy, was supposed to last until at least Thursday, when lunar nighttime sets in. NASA has six experiments on board.

    Intuitive Machines is the first private business to land a spacecraft on the moon without crashing. Another U.S. company launched its own lunar lander last month, but a fuel leak doomed the mission and the craft came crashing back to Earth.

    ------

    The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

