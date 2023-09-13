The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says
A government watchdog agency in France has ordered Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12 from the French market, saying it emits levels of electromagnetic radiation that are too high.
The National Frequency Agency, which oversees radio-electric frequencies as well as public exposure to electromagnetic radiation, called on Apple in a statement Tuesday to "implement all available means to rapidly fix this malfunction" for phones already being used.
Corrective updates to the iPhone 12 will be monitored by the agency, and if they don't work, "Apple will have to recall" phones that have already been sold, according to the French regulator's statement.
Apple disputed the findings and said the device complies with all regulations governing radiation.
The agency, which is known by the French acronym ANFR, said it recently checked 141 cellphones, including the iPhone 12, for electromagnetic waves capable of being absorbed by the body.
It said it found a level of electromagnetic energy absorption of 5.74 watts per kilogram during tests of a phone in a hand or a pocket, higher than the European Union standard of 4 watts per kilogram.
The agency said the iPhone 12 met the threshold when radiation levels were assessed for a phone kept in a jacket or in a bag.
Apple said the iPhone 12, which was released in late 2020, has been certified by multiple international bodies and complies with all applicable regulations and standards for radiation around the world.
The U.S. tech company said it has provided the French agency with multiple lab results carried out both by the company and third-party labs proving the phone's compliance.
Cellphones have been labelled as "possible" carcinogens by the World Health Organization's cancer research arm, putting them in the same category as coffee, diesel fumes and the pesticide DDT. The radiation produced by cellphones cannot directly damage DNA and is different from stronger types of radiation like X-rays or ultraviolet light.
In 2018, two U.S. government studies that bombarded mice and rats with cellphone radiation found a weak link to some heart tumours, but federal regulators and scientists said it was still safe to use the devices. Scientists said those findings didn't reflect how most people use their cellphones and that the animal findings didn't translate into a similar concern for humans.
Among the largest studies on potential dangers of cellphone use, a 2010 analysis in 13 countries found little or no risk of brain tumours.
People's mobile phone habits also have changed substantially since the first studies began and it's unclear if the results of previous research would still apply today.
Since many tumours take years to develop, experts say it's difficult to conclude that cellphones have no long-term health risks. Experts have recommended that people concerned about their cellphone radiation exposure use earphones or switch to texting.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | PM Trudeau, Fraser to announce first step in new housing strategy: source
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce the first step in a multi-pronged housing strategy on Wednesday, according to a senior government source.
Starting off cold before hitting above-normal warmth? Here's what Canada's fall forecast looks like
Canadians can expect a 'fickle fall' this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above-normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts.
Fishery vessel will try to pull free cruise ship with 206 people on board in Greenland
Authorities said Wednesday that a fishery vessel will attempt to use the high tide to pull free a Bahamas-flagged Norwegian cruise ship carrying 206 people that ran aground in northwestern Greenland.
The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says
A government watchdog agency in France has ordered Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12 from the French market, saying it emits levels of electromagnetic radiation that are too high.
Popular over-the-counter medicines for colds and allergies don't work, U.S. FDA panel says
Phenylephrine, a popular ingredient in many over-the-counter allergy and cold medicines, is ineffective in tablet form, an independent advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration agreed Tuesday.
The flood death toll in eastern Libya's city of Derna has surpassed 5,100, a health official says
The death toll from flooding that hit the eastern Libyan city of Derna reached more than 5,000 and was expected to rise further, a local health official said Wednesday, as authorities struggled to get aid to the coastal city where thousands remained missing and tens of thousands were homeless.
'Could have been fatal': Large metal bolt comes crashing through family's windshield on B.C. highway
A B.C. woman who was travelling with her husband and infant daughter says her family is lucky to be alive after a large metal bolt came crashing through their car's windshield while they were driving on a highway.
NEW | These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A new COVID-19 vaccine, a formal impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Joe Biden, and the Liberal party caucus retreat kicks off. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
North Korea vows 'full and unconditional support' for Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed support for Russia's 'just fight' during a summit with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that the U.S. warned could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow's war in Ukraine.
Canada
-
Starting off cold before hitting above-normal warmth? Here's what Canada's fall forecast looks like
Canadians can expect a 'fickle fall' this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above-normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts.
-
Increasing number of Canadians want to reconsider ties to monarchy, survey suggests
Just over one year after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a new poll suggests a growing number of Canadians believe it's time to reconsider the country's ties to the monarchy.
-
Two dead, one rescued and one missing after fishing boat sinks off Newfoundland
Police say two people are dead, one is missing and one was rescued after a fishing boat sank Tuesday evening off the northeast coast of Newfoundland.
-
'Could have been fatal': Large metal bolt comes crashing through family's windshield on B.C. highway
A B.C. woman who was travelling with her husband and infant daughter says her family is lucky to be alive after a large metal bolt came crashing through their car's windshield while they were driving on a highway.
-
The Manitoba home of a former prime minister hits the market
The real estate listing for one Manitoba home promises aspiring house hunters the chance to live in a former prime minister’s digs.
-
B.C. premier 'white hot' angry over hospital release of accused in Vancouver triple-stabbing
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he is 'white hot' angry over the day release of a man from a forensic psychiatric hospital before he was arrested for a triple stabbing in Vancouver's Chinatown.
World
-
The flood death toll in eastern Libya's city of Derna has surpassed 5,100, a health official says
The death toll from flooding that hit the eastern Libyan city of Derna reached more than 5,000 and was expected to rise further, a local health official said Wednesday, as authorities struggled to get aid to the coastal city where thousands remained missing and tens of thousands were homeless.
-
North Korea vows 'full and unconditional support' for Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed support for Russia's 'just fight' during a summit with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that the U.S. warned could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow's war in Ukraine.
-
South Korea's military says North Korea fired at least 1 missile toward sea
South Korea's military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern seas.
-
Tesla, Microsoft, Meta will give U.S. senators advice on artificial intelligence in a closed-door forum
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been talking for months about accomplishing a potentially impossible task: passing bipartisan legislation within the next year that encourages the rapid development of artificial intelligence and mitigates its biggest risks.
-
Fishery vessel will try to pull free cruise ship with 206 people on board in Greenland
Authorities said Wednesday that a fishery vessel will attempt to use the high tide to pull free a Bahamas-flagged Norwegian cruise ship carrying 206 people that ran aground in northwestern Greenland.
-
Thousands are feared dead and thousands more are missing in flood-ravaged eastern Libya
Emergency workers uncovered more than 1,500 bodies in the wreckage of Libya's eastern city of Derna on Tuesday, and it was feared the toll could surpass 5,000 after floodwaters smashed through dams and washed away entire neighbourhoods of the city.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Trudeau, Fraser to announce first step in new housing strategy: source
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce the first step in a multi-pronged housing strategy on Wednesday, according to a senior government source.
-
'I haven't been able to purchase a home': What Liberal MPs are saying ahead of Trudeau arrival at caucus retreat
As Liberal MPs began to trickle into London, Ont. for the party's caucus retreat—ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's arrival— the need to act on housing and better communicate their policies were the common themes that came up. MPs also dismissed concerns about summer polling. Here's some of what's being said in the halls.
-
Trudeau expected to meet with MPs in London, Ont., as Liberals hold 'frank' talks
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to meet with most of his party's MPs this afternoon as they try to reverse a slump in the polls.
Health
-
Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.
-
Special mosquitoes are being bred to fight dengue. How the old enemies are now becoming allies
For decades, preventing dengue fever in Honduras has meant teaching people to fear mosquitoes and avoid their bites. Now, Hondurans are being educated about a potentially more effective way to control the disease -- and it goes against everything they've learned.
-
'In control': Study looks at exercise to boost overall well-being of kids with cancer
A study by the University of Calgary is looking into the effect of physical activity for young people with cancer.
Sci-Tech
-
The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says
A government watchdog agency in France has ordered Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12 from the French market, saying it emits levels of electromagnetic radiation that are too high.
-
Tesla, Microsoft, Meta will give U.S. senators advice on artificial intelligence in a closed-door forum
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been talking for months about accomplishing a potentially impossible task: passing bipartisan legislation within the next year that encourages the rapid development of artificial intelligence and mitigates its biggest risks.
-
A warning from experts: 'The deepfakes you see now are going to be the worst you're ever going to see'
As artificial intelligence technology advances, cybersecurity experts warn it’s getting easier to make convincing ads for online scams as eerily realistic-looking deepfake videos of news anchors and celebrities rapidly spread online.
Entertainment
-
Demolition of Marilyn Monroe's former home in Los Angeles is on hold for now
Demolition of the Los Angeles area home where Marilyn Monroe spent her last months has been put on hold by Los Angeles City Council, following a last-minute motion aimed at designating the house a Historic-Cultural Monument.
-
Author Sandra Cisneros receives Holbrooke award for work that helps promote peace and understanding
Author Sandra Cisneros is this year's winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, honouring writers who help foster "understanding between and among people."
-
An explosive Elon Musk biography is just hitting shelves. But the book's acclaimed author is already walking back a major claim
Walter Isaacson’s highly anticipated biography on Elon Musk is hitting shelves on Tuesday — and he is already walking back a major claim.
Business
-
The Manitoba home of a former prime minister hits the market
The real estate listing for one Manitoba home promises aspiring house hunters the chance to live in a former prime minister’s digs.
-
Lyft's new feature lets women and non-binary riders request their driver's gender
Lyft is introducing a new feature that lets women and non-binary riders choose a preference to match with drivers of the same gender.
-
It will take 20 years for governments to break even on Ontario EV battery plants, report finds
It will take about 20 years for the federal and provincial governments subsidizing two new electric vehicle battery plants in Ontario to break even, a new analysis has found.
Lifestyle
-
Parents call for better air quality in schools to protect against viruses, fire smoke
One of the most effective ways to protect kids and teachers against the dual threat of viruses and polluted air is better ventilation coupled with air filtration, parent groups and air quality experts say.
-
Coke's latest mystery flavour is here. It’s created by AI
For about a year and a half, Coca-Cola has experimented with limited-edition beverages that have mystery tastes — most of them with vague, futuristic concepts and undisclosed flavours.
-
Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during pandemic is recovered
A painting by Vincent Van Gogh that was stolen from a small Dutch museum in 2020 during a COVID-19 lockdown has been recovered, the institution that owns the artwork, said on Tuesday.
Sports
-
Houston Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. fractured girlfriend's vertebra in NYC assault, prosecutors say
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.'s alleged attack on his girlfriend in a New York City hotel room left the woman with a fractured neck vertebra and a deep cut above her right eye, prosecutors revealed at his arraignment Tuesday.
-
Fans cheer German basketball team's return home after winning World Cup title
Fans cheered Germany's baFans cheered Germany's basketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time. The team, led by tournament MVP Dennis Schroder of the Toronto Raptors, went direct from a long-haul flight from the Philippines to an event Tuesday morning at a sponsor's headquarters in Frankfurt. sketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time.
-
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season
Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and the 39-year-old New York Jets quarterback will miss the rest of the season, coach Robert Saleh announced Tuesday.
Autos
-
Updated Ford F-150 gets new grille, other features as Ford shows it off on eve of Detroit auto show
The top-selling vehicle in America will get a bit of a facelift next year, one of just a few new or updated vehicles that will be shown off this week at Detroit's big auto show.
-
BMW to build new electric Mini in England after U.K. government approves multimillion-pound investment
BMW announced plans Monday to transform its Mini factory in Oxford, England, to produce nothing but electric vehicles, protecting thousands of jobs at a site that has been making cars for more than 100 years.
-
Tesla shares jump after Morgan Stanley predicts Dojo supercomputer could add US$500 billion in market value
Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer could fuel a US$500 billion jump in the electric vehicle maker’s market value, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note Monday.