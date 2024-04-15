Sci-Tech

    • Scientists identify three new species of ancient kangaroo — and one was more than 6.6 feet tall

    A near-complete fossil skeleton of Protemnodon viator (Flinders University via CNN Newsource) A near-complete fossil skeleton of Protemnodon viator (Flinders University via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Scientists have identified three new species of giant kangaroo that lived from 5 million to 40,000 years ago, one of which is around double the size of the biggest kangaroos alive today.

    The giant kangaroos are from the genus Protemnodon, and would have demonstrated more variability in shape, range and hopping method than researchers previously thought, according to a statement from Flinders University in South Australia.

    The research, published Monday in the journal Megataxa, is based on the discovery of several complete fossil skeletons by paleontologists working in Lake Callabonna in southern Australia. This allowed a team led by Isaac Kerr, a paleontologist at Flinders University, to answer longstanding questions about Protemnodon.

    Although Protemnodon fossils are fairly common in Australia, our understanding of the creatures was hampered by the fact that the fossils historically consisted of individual bones rather than complete animals.

    While the kangaroos would have looked fairly similar to those we see today, they were more squat and muscular, according to the statement.

    The three newly described species would have also hopped in different ways and adapted to live in different environments, the researchers added.

    Lead study author Isaac Kerr is pictured with kangaroo fossil. (Flinders University via CNN Newsource)

    One species – P. viator – would have weighed up to 170 kilograms (375 pounds), making it around twice as heavy as the largest male red kangaroos living today.

    The largest specimens would have stood more than 2 metres (6.6 feet) tall, Kerr told CNN on Monday.

    “With narrow feet, relatively short thighbones and long shinbones, it was proportioned much like the living red and grey kangaroos – built to hop quickly and efficiently,” he said.

    “This would have helped it move between food and water sources in its open, arid central Australian habitat,” he added.

    Its name, “viator,” means traveler or wayfarer in Latin, and Kerr told CNN that the kangaroos would probably have moved in large groups known as “mobs,” as red and grey kangaroos do today.

    “Their main predator would have been Thylacoleo carnifex, the now-extinct ‘marsupial lion,’” he added. “About the size of a large dog, Thylacoleo was an ambush predator believed to have specialised in hunting kangaroos.”

    The other two newly described species are P. mamkurra and P. dawsonae.

    P. mamkurra would have been quadrupedal, Kerr said in the statement, meaning it would have mainly moved on four legs rather than hopping on two.

    “A large but thick-boned and robust kangaroo, it was probably fairly slow-moving and inefficient. It may have hopped only rarely, perhaps just when startled,” said Kerr in the statement.

    Comparatively less is known about P. dawsonae because there are fewer fossils for scientists to study, but it was probably a “mid-speed hopper,” the researchers said.

    The paper also demonstrates Protemnodon’s unusual ability to survive in varied environments.

    “The different species of Protemnodon are now known to have inhabited a broad range of habitats, from arid central Australia into the high-rainfall, forested mountains of Tasmania and New Guinea,” Kerr said in the statement.

    By around 40,000 years ago Protemnodon had become extinct on mainland Australia, despite the differences between the various species.

    This extinction, however, did not affect similar animals such as wallaroos and grey kangaroos, for reasons scientists do not fully understand.

    The team hope the study will contribute to future research that goes some way to explaining why this happened.

    Next for Kerr is a trip to Papua New Guinea to undertake what he said would be the first paleontological dig there in more than 40 years, he told CNN.

    “There is a species of Protemnodon present in the formation we’ll be digging at, Protemnodon otibandus, and I’m hoping for a complete skull of this very interesting species,” he said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Rust' armourer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set

    A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," during a hearing Monday in which tearful family members and friends gave testimonials that included calls for justice and a punishment that would instill greater accountability for safety on film sets.

    Donald Trump hush money trial, explained

    All of Donald Trump's trials and the characters involved make for a complicated legal mess, particularly when the four criminal cases are added to Trump's civil liability for defamation and sexual misconduct and for business fraud. Here's what to know to get up to speed on this first criminal trial, starting April 15, 2024.

    Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

    Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.

    Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to son on day of solar eclipse

    For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News