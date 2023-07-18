Scientists head to Nunavut island to help solve Mars methane mystery

Astrobiologist Haley Sapers, an adjunct professor at York University in the Lassonde School of Engineering and visiting scientist with the California Institute of Technology, is pictured on Axel Heiberg Island in an undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Haley Sapers) Astrobiologist Haley Sapers, an adjunct professor at York University in the Lassonde School of Engineering and visiting scientist with the California Institute of Technology, is pictured on Axel Heiberg Island in an undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Haley Sapers)

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on how climate change impacts Ironman triathletes

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that looks at whether Ironman triathletes with longer limbs performed better in higher temperatures.

Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough

Dan Riskin reports on how climate change is delaying colour change for snowshoe hares, causing their fur to stay brown when snow arrives.

Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal

Dan Riskin reports on a region in Antarctica where ice is forming despite the fact that surrounding areas are melting.

Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada

Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.

Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash

The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social