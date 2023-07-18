REPLAY: James Cameron on deep sea exploration, artificial intelligence

Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron met with his long-time mentor Joe MacInnis to discuss everything from deep-sea exploration to the threat of artificial intelligence, in an event organized by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society at its headquarters in Ottawa.

The discussion, which you can watch in the video attached to this article, marked the opening of the exhibit "PRESSURE – James Cameron into the Abyss.”

It features Cameron’s “Deepsea Challenger” submersible, which he piloted to explore the deepest part of the ocean in the Mariana Trench in 2012 — a venture during which MacInnis served as advisor and medical director.

MacInnis, an 86-year-old Canadian physician, author and explorer, met Cameron when the latter was 14 years old and visited Toronto’s Royal Ontario Museum, which was at the time featuring a submersible MacInnis had designed.

It became a life-changing relationship for Cameron. MacInnis inspired him to pursue his interests, no matter how difficult and distant they seemed as a young boy.

“You don’t think such amazing things are possible,” he said.

“I never could have imaged I’d be a filmmaker in Hollywood. I never could have imagined that I’d actually work with deep submergence work, that I’d dive to the Titanic.”

The conversation included information on Maclnnis’ role as a mentor for Canadian explorers like Cameron, who have dedicated their time to ocean observation and research.

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Dorcas Marfo