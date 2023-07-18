James Cameron calls Titan sub tragedy 'extreme outlier' after half-century of safe dives
James Cameron described the Titan submersible tragedy as an "extreme outlier" after more than 50 years of safe deep sea exploration.
"I think it's really important for people to remember that we have over a half-century of a perfect safety record," the Canadian filmmaker and explorer told reporters in Ottawa on Tuesday ahead of a CTV News worldwide exclusive event. "This is an extreme outlier of a data point that that in a sense proves the rule, and the rule is we've been safe for half a century… Half a century is a long time to not have killed anybody."
Cameron was in Ottawa to launch a Canadian Geographic exhibit about his feats of deep-sea exploration, which have included 33 dives to the Titanic wreck on three expeditions. The first involved shooting footage for his Oscar-winning 1997 film about the infamous ship, which sunk in 1912.
"I wasn't worried about the engineering," Cameron said of his undersea expeditions. "I certainly wasn't worried about imploding because we had tested everything. That's how it should be."
Cameron says he uses the safety testing at NASA as his model.
"NASA knows how to manage risk, and they also know that there will be failures," Cameron explained. "It's our responsibility as engineers to test, test, test: don't just guess that it's going to work. The ocean is a very, very unforgiving environment."
Operated by OceanGate, the Titan submersible lost contact with the surface less than two hours after it plunged into the ocean on the morning of June 18. Following an international air and sea search effort, the sub's imploded remnants were discovered near the Titanic on June 22 by a remotely operated underwater vehicle.
Experts say the Titan's experimental design and carbon-fibre hull made it unable to withstand the immense pressure of the deep ocean where the Titanic rests at 3,800 metres below sea level. All five people aboard the Titan were killed in the "catastrophic implosion," including French explorer and Titanic expert Paul-Henri "P.H." Nargeolet, who Cameron described as a "good friend" and a "legendary submersible pilot."
Cameron said news of the deep-sea disaster was like a "gut punch."
"You don't expect it because you don't expect an implosion to happen, because that's what you spend all your time and all your finite element analysis and your computer simulations and everything else to prevent," Cameron recalled. "But they obviously didn't do that. They didn't approach it with that same rigour and discipline, unfortunately."
While Cameron expects the Titan tragedy will result in new regulatory efforts, he hopes they treat deep-sea submersibles like other passenger vessels.
"People could easily go out and spend more sitting around talking about a bunch of rules that we don't need, spend more money doing that than we actually have as funding to explore the deep ocean," he said. "This is not the most dangerous thing for the human race to be worried about right now."
The incident also hasn't dampened Cameron's passion for exploration, which has seen him pilot a submersible to Challenger Deep, the deepest known point on earth at nearly 11,000 metres.
"Curiosity is not a bucket list: you're born with it, I had it as a little kid," Cameron said. "I think it's absolutely critical for explorers to be the sort of tip of the spear for all of humanity, and to bring that singular experience back and share it the best way they know how… Otherwise, send a robot."
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I warned you guys in 1984,' 'Terminator' filmmaker James Cameron says of AI's risks to humanity
Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron says he agrees with experts in the artificial intelligence field that advancements in the technology pose a serious risk to humanity.
James Cameron calls Titan sub tragedy 'extreme outlier' after half-century of safe dives
James Cameron says the Titan submersible tragedy is an 'extreme outlier' after more than 50 years of safe deep sea exploration.
Canadian arrested by U.K. police on suspicion of membership in terrorism group
British police have arrested a Canadian man on suspicion of being a member of a terrorism group.
WATCH | REPLAY: James Cameron on deep sea exploration, artificial intelligence
Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron met with his long-time mentor Joe MacInnis to discuss everything from deep-sea exploration to the threat of artificial intelligence, in an event organized by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society at its headquarters in Ottawa.
Las Vegas police serve search warrant in Tupac Shakur killing investigation
Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur nearly 30 years ago.
Remains of Canadian soldier from WWI identified more than 100 years later
The remains of a 29-year-old Canadian soldier who died during a major battle of the First World War have been identified, the federal government announced Tuesday.
'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country
With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.
Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
Canada's finance minister calls inflation rate dropping within target range a 'milestone moment'
Canada's inflation rate dropping to 2.8 per cent in June is a 'milestone moment' that Canadians should find some relief in, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Canada
-
Remains of Canadian soldier from WWI identified more than 100 years later
The remains of a 29-year-old Canadian soldier who died during a major battle of the First World War have been identified, the federal government announced Tuesday.
-
'There's likely more to come': 2023 now B.C.'s worst wildfire season for area burned
Nearly 14,000 square kilometres of land in B.C. have burned since April 1, officially making 2023 the province's worst wildfire season on record in terms of area burned.
-
Crown grants acquittal of two men convicted in 1973 killing in Winnipeg
A judge has granted an acquittal to two First Nations men convicted of killing a restaurant worker in Winnipeg a half-century ago.
-
'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country
With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.
-
'He had more love to give': Family of Quebec gondola crash victim speaks out
The family of Kingston, Ontario man, Sheldon Johnson, who died in Mont-Tremblant, Que. after his gondola was struck by drilling equipment, has spoken out about how much he will be missed. His co-passenger in the cabin that morning was his partner, Marichu Gadong-Gleyo, 58, also from Ontario. She is in stable but critical condition in a Montreal hospital, provincial police said.
-
Canada's finance minister calls inflation rate dropping within target range a 'milestone moment'
Canada's inflation rate dropping to 2.8 per cent in June is a 'milestone moment' that Canadians should find some relief in, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
World
-
G20 finance chiefs end their meeting in India without consensus on the war in Ukraine
A meeting of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies ended on Tuesday in India without a consensus because of differences between countries over the war in Ukraine.
-
Panama Ex-President Martinelli is sentenced to 10 years in prison for money laundering
Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in prison for money laundering.
-
Rescued Australian man who was adrift 3 months in Pacific with dog 'grateful' to be alive
An Australian sailor who was rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after being adrift at sea with his dog for three months said Tuesday that he is 'grateful' to be alive after setting foot on dry land for the first time since their ordeal began.
-
Divisions over the Ukraine war cause a rift at EU-LatAm summit that was supposed to be a love-in
European Union and Latin American leaders concluded a summit that was supposed to be a love-in after eight years of separation with a second full day of aggravation over a bland statement on Russia's invasion of Ukraine that could not even gather unanimous support.
-
Effort to find 2 children lost in a Pennsylvania flash flood may soon pivot to an underwater search
A broad effort to find two young siblings who were swept away from their car during flash flooding in the Philadelphia suburbs over the weekend may soon pivot to underwater searching, authorities said Tuesday.
-
Russia targets Ukraine's port of Odesa and calls it payback for a strike on a key bridge to Crimea
Ukraine said its forces shot down Russian drones and cruise missiles targeting the Black Sea port of Odesa before dawn Tuesday in what Moscow called 'retribution' for an attack that damaged a crucial bridge to the Crimean Peninsula.
Politics
-
Canada's finance minister calls inflation rate dropping within target range a 'milestone moment'
Canada's inflation rate dropping to 2.8 per cent in June is a 'milestone moment' that Canadians should find some relief in, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
-
Health spending accounts and staffing strategies part of Smith's health mandate letter
In a mandate letter to Health Minister Adriana LaGrange issued on Tuesday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith laid out plans to add health care professionals in underserved communities, improve EMS response times and support primary care in Alberta's health care system.
-
Senator's convoy rant breached ethics code, watchdog says apology not sufficient
The Senate ethics watchdog has found Conservative Sen. Michael MacDonald violated the code of conduct during the "Freedom Convoy" protest in February 2022.
Health
-
A race to end Alzheimer’s: Woman participating in 10 triathlons across Canada to raise awareness, honour mom
Stephanie Fauquier is participating in a total of 10 triathlons this summer with a mission to raise $250,000 for Alzheimer’s research and honour her mother, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2021.
-
Canadian Cancer Society releases new national strategy for improving cancer data collection
The Canadian Cancer Society has released a new strategy for collecting data on cancer in Canada, one that they hope will address serious gaps in our knowledge of this deadly disease in Canada.
-
Shortage of drug used for heart tests is resulting in delayed scans for patients, doctor says
A national shortage of a crucial medication used to perform tests on the heart is leaving patients on longer wait lists, one expert says.
Sci-Tech
-
James Cameron calls Titan sub tragedy 'extreme outlier' after half-century of safe dives
James Cameron says the Titan submersible tragedy is an 'extreme outlier' after more than 50 years of safe deep sea exploration.
-
Scientists head to Nunavut island to help solve Mars methane mystery
A team of researchers has travelled to a remote Arctic island in the hopes of better understanding the possibility of life on Mars.
-
Microsoft unveils more secure AI-powered Bing Chat for businesses to ensure ‘data doesn’t leak’
Microsoft on Tuesday announced a more secure version of its AI-powered Bing specifically for businesses and designed to assure professionals they can safely share potentially sensitive information with a chatbot.
Entertainment
-
Las Vegas police serve search warrant in Tupac Shakur killing investigation
Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur nearly 30 years ago.
-
Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing his nose on videographer
Marilyn Manson will plead no contest to blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire, according to a filing by his attorney.
-
It's official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history
Congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift and her loyal fans, known as Swifties. The pop star officially has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history.
Business
-
Canada's finance minister calls inflation rate dropping within target range a 'milestone moment'
Canada's inflation rate dropping to 2.8 per cent in June is a 'milestone moment' that Canadians should find some relief in, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
-
'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country
With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.
-
Inflation relief felt largely at Canada's gas pumps
Canada's inflation rate is coming down, but the relief being felt by consumers is largely centred around the gasoline pump.
Lifestyle
-
A rescue and reunion: Ottawa veteran to reunite with child he saved during Second World War
It was in Holland in 1944 when Dr. Roly Armitage, who once served as mayor of the former West-Carleton Township, saved two kids he spotted on the side of the road late at night. Now, 80 years later, he will be reuniting with one of the kids he saved.
-
They climbed mountains to escape Nazis. Now their great-grandchildren are making the same journey
During World War II, a perilous route through the Pyrenees Mountains provided a means for hundreds of thousands of resistance fighters, civilians, Jews, allied soldiers and escaped prisoners of war to evade Nazi pursuers. This month, the route once again echoed footfalls as 87 people climbed their way from France to Spain.
-
Powerball prize grows to US$900 million after no jackpot winner drawn
Another U.S. Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated US$900 million.
Sports
-
Vingegaard closer to Tour victory after sensational time trial extends lead to nearly 2 minutes
Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard may have time-trialed his way to a second straight Tour de France victory.
-
Gretzky game-used stick from 1988 Stanley Cup final going up for auction
A piece of hockey history is going up for auction. Wayne Gretzky's game-used stick from the Edmonton Oilers' Stanley Cup-clinching victory over the Boston Bruins in 1988 will be offered through Sotheby’s Sealed from Tuesday to July 25.
-
Calgary Flames to retire Miikka Kiprusoff's number 34
The Calgary Flames will be honouring one of its greatest all-time goaltenders, Miikka Kiprusoff, at a ceremony next year.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.