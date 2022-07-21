New lunar rover in the works as NASA moon mission advances

New lunar rover in the works as NASA moon mission advances

Lunar rover on the west edge of the moon's Mount Hadley, in Aug. 1971. (AP) Lunar rover on the west edge of the moon's Mount Hadley, in Aug. 1971. (AP)

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Climate change will make extreme weather events more common, but as Dan Riskin reports, they could become terrifyingly frequent.

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin reports on how warmer temperatures caused by climate change are pushing a nasty pest deeper into the forests of Finland.

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that examines the impact that invasive earthworms have on species that are native to North America.

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

Dan Riskin on why climate change could cause rogue waves

Dan Riskin on how well Canada is protecting coastal wildlife

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau: Hockey Canada needs a 'real reckoning' in wake of scandal

Justin Trudeau wants to see change at Hockey Canada. As the federation continues to deal with the fallout from its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement, the prime minister said Thursday the sport's national body 'has to do an awful lot' to regain the trust of Canadians.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing 'very mild symptoms,' the White House said, as new variants of the highly contagious virus are challenging the nation's efforts to get back to normal after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social